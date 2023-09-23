Owner of NYC Day Care Center Where Child Died Scammed Ex-Husband for US Citizenship

According to the New York Post, Mendez, who is originally from the Dominican Republic, moved to the United States through a green-card marriage to Juan Ventura, a man from the Bronx. However, according to Ventura's family, Mendez deceived him into the marriage solely for the purpose of gaining entry into the country.

Ventura's sister described Mendez as a "very bad person" who only wanted to go out to clubs, while Ventura himself was not interested in that lifestyle.

"She gave a very false impression to my brother that she wanted to be married, so he brought her over from the DR for marriage. But when she got here, she just wanted to smoke hookah [and] to drink a lot. And my brother, he's not like that," his sister told the outlet.