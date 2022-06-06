Neve Campbell Not Returning For 'Scream 6' Over Money Issues

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Campbell said in a disappointing, albeit heartfelt, message to her fans.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” she continued. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years,” Campbell concluded.