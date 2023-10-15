FBI Director Reveals Increase in 'Copycat' Domestic Terrorist Threats Following Israel Attacks
During a speech at a gathering of police chiefs in San Diego, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray revealed that the bureau has seen a surge in domestic threats since the recent attacks in Israel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wray, speaking on Saturday, October 14, urged US citizens to remain vigilant and share any relevant information to help counter the rise of 'lone actors' who are inspired by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The increase in domestic threats comes amidst heightened tensions following a series of attacks in Israel.
Israeli defense officials announced they are preparing for 'significant military operations' in Gaza following an impending evacuation.
Director Wray confirmed that there is no doubt that threats are on the rise as the situation in Israel continues to intensify.
The warning from the FBI, which was shared on X, formally known as Twitter, and subsequently re-shared by the agency, comes as several cities, including New York, have heightened concerns over potential demonstrations related to the conflict.
The FBI emphasized that they are closely monitoring unfolding events in the country and will share relevant information with state, local, and international authorities as necessary.
The ongoing violence in Israel has claimed the lives of over 3,200 people on both sides, including 29 Americans, with an additional 15 Americans currently unaccounted for. The death toll in Israel has surpassed 1,000 as the country prepares for a potential ground strike against Gaza.
The situation remains volatile, with Hamas continuing to launch rocket attacks while Israel shells the densely populated Gaza Strip.
The support for Israel's actions has been echoed by many politicians, including President Joe Biden, who warned other countries against getting involved lest they face potential repercussions from the US military.
Affirming the commitment to Israel's defense, Biden stated, "We will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack."
In preparation for a ground invasion, Israeli troops have targeted Hamas commanders and officials, as well as their intelligence and financial infrastructure within Gaza.
The timeline for the ground attack remains uncertain, but reports suggest that Hamas is preventing civilians from leaving the strip, while Israeli soldiers have been accused of killing evacuating civilians.
As the situation escalates, approximately 1.2 million Palestinians have been desperately attempting to flee the Gaza Strip, seeking refuge in cars and donkey carts.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to reduce much of the area to rubble. Flyers have been dropped, giving residents of Gaza City a 24-hour warning to evacuate immediately and move south.