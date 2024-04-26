Donald Trump’s Longtime Assistant Rhona Graff Testifies About Keeping Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal Contact Info.
Donald Trump's former personal assistant and a witness in his hush money payment trial, Rhona Graff, confirmed she kept contact info for former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film star Stormy Daniels while working for the Trump Organization, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Mail, partially redacted exhibits in court show information in the Trump Organization's system for both women.
Graff told the court she believes she created the contact for Trump to keep in touch with McDougal. The name "Stormy" is also shown in the exhibit which Graff confirmed was none other than Daniels.
The ex-PA, who worked for Trump for 34 years, from October 1987 to April 2021, testified on Friday, April 26. She described the former president as a "thoughtful" boss during her testimony.
Graff, who provided her testimony under a subpoena, confirmed that the Trump Organization covered her legal fees. She stated that most of her interactions with Trump revolved around business matters but acknowledged occasional personal discussions regarding her family.
After her testimony, Trump attempted to shake her hand, leading prosecutors to request a sidebar conversation with the judge. The awkward interaction left those present in the courtroom bewildered, with reporters unable to discern Graff's reaction.
This incident is not the first time Trump has engaged with a witness in the trial.
Graff also testified about seeing Daniels at Trump Tower before the New York businessman ran for president and recalled hearing Trump say Daniels would be a "good contestant" for his NBC show, The Apprentice.
The defense asked, "You had heard President Trump say that he thought she would be an interesting addition to The Apprentice?" Graff claimed it was "part of the office chatter."
Trump's lawyer followed up his question by asking, "When Stormy Daniels showed up at Trump Tower to meet President Trump, she was there to discuss being cast for The Apprentice?"
"I assumed that," she answered.
David Pecker, the former National Enquirer publisher, testified about the tabloid's "catch and kill" practice to suppress stories. Pecker recounted discussions with Trump regarding the purchase of McDougal's story, a former Playboy model alleging an affair with Trump.
Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney, implicated in campaign finance violations linked to hush money payments, played a crucial role in arranging the agreements to shield Trump from scandal during his campaign.
Trump, who maintains his innocence and denies any affair with Daniels, faces a 34-count indictment related to the case.
He has argued that the trial is a form of election interference, referring to it as a "political witch hunt" orchestrated by President Joe Biden and the Democrats.