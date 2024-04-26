Donald Trump’s Longtime Assistant Rhona Graff Testifies About Keeping Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal Contact Info.

The ex-PA, who worked for Trump for 34 years, from October 1987 to April 2021, testified on Friday, April 26. She described the former president as a "thoughtful" boss during her testimony.

Graff, who provided her testimony under a subpoena, confirmed that the Trump Organization covered her legal fees. She stated that most of her interactions with Trump revolved around business matters but acknowledged occasional personal discussions regarding her family.

After her testimony, Trump attempted to shake her hand, leading prosecutors to request a sidebar conversation with the judge. The awkward interaction left those present in the courtroom bewildered, with reporters unable to discern Graff's reaction.

This incident is not the first time Trump has engaged with a witness in the trial.