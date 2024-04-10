Ex-Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Seeking Emergency Hearing in Divorce Case to Lower Alimony Payments After Job Loss

In a new filing, Wade explained that he can no longer honor the terms of a temporary agreement he reached with ex Joycelyn months ago due to a sizable loss of income.

According to the newly filed docs, "With the income from [Wade's] employment as the Special Prosecutor no longer coming in, and with income from [his] private practice being diminished, [he] is no longer able to … meet the financial obligations set forth in the temporary order."

As we previously reported, Joycelyn recently submitted a new filing claiming her estranged husband should be held in "contempt of court" due to non-payment when it comes to child support for their two kids, rent money, and for her urgent medical procedures.