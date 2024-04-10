Ex-Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Seeking Emergency Hearing in Divorce Case to Lower Alimony Payments After Job Loss
Former Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade is seeking an emergency hearing to lower alimony payments to his estranged wife just weeks after his resignation in the Donald Trump election fraud case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wade was paid nearly $700,000 in two years as the special prosecutor working on the investigation that led to the indictment of Trump and 18 others in August 2023, but was forced to step down following the revelation of his romantic involvement with District Attorney Fani Willis.
In a new filing, Wade explained that he can no longer honor the terms of a temporary agreement he reached with ex Joycelyn months ago due to a sizable loss of income.
According to the newly filed docs, "With the income from [Wade's] employment as the Special Prosecutor no longer coming in, and with income from [his] private practice being diminished, [he] is no longer able to … meet the financial obligations set forth in the temporary order."
As we previously reported, Joycelyn recently submitted a new filing claiming her estranged husband should be held in "contempt of court" due to non-payment when it comes to child support for their two kids, rent money, and for her urgent medical procedures.
The "sudden cessation of support" dipped her monthly income at less than $1,000 a month, Jocelyn claimed, noting she is not in a state to work due to her declining health.
"Defendant urgently requires medical procedures, namely an endoscopy, colonoscopy, and ultrasound, due to severe physical symptoms she has been enduring," her filing stated.
Joycelyn alleged that Nathan had instructed her to cover the $4400 cost to the healthcare providers "with an assurance of reimbursement."
However, it was noted that she explicitly "communicated that the medical facility will not even schedule these vital tests until [Wade] prepays the associated co-payments directly to the healthcare provider."
Wade is now requesting an emergency hearing to lower his spousal support, expenses, and the financial obligations he agreed to pay as part of their temporary settlement reached on Jan. 30.
Wade resigned from his post in the Trump case after a ruling from Judge Scott McAfee determining that Willis could stay on if he stepped aside, to which he agreed "in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and to move this case forward as quickly as possible."