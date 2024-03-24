Fulton County DA Fani Willis Vows 'The Train Is Coming' for Former President Donald Trump Despite Relationship Drama
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis promised “the train is coming” for former President Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
She also said she was “not embarrassed” by the court proceedings over her romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired onto the case.
Over two months of hearings and court proceedings have taken place regarding Willis' relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. Her office is reportedly hard at work preparing its case against the former president while she deals with the backlash.
“While that was going on, we were writing responsive briefs, we were still doing the case in a way that it needed to be done. I don’t feel like we’ve been slowed down at all. I do think there are efforts to slow down this train, but the train is coming,” Willis told CNN at an Atlanta-area Easter basket giveaway.
“We’re not going to miss or skip a beat because of all the noise or distraction on one case," the DA added. "We’re going to continue to do our work.”
Willis doesn't believe her personal relationship being exposed to the country has damaged her reputation.
“I’m not embarrassed by anything I’ve done," the DA told the outlet. "I guess my greatest crime is I had a relationship with a man, but that’s not something I find embarrassing in any way. And I know that I have not done anything that’s illegal.”
A judge ruled that Willis could continue prosecuting the former President and his 14 co-defendants for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election once her lover and former lead prosecutor Nathan Wade left the case.
Trump and seven other co-defendants seeking to boot Willis did not have an automatic right to appeal before the start of a trial. However, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee granted the rare measure, citing the importance of the case.
The appeal delays the trial from being scheduled, likely pushing it to a date where it would take place right before the election in November. The DA’s office had originally requested an August trial, but it was never granted.
“We may ask for that date again,” Willis told CNN, “but we do understand a case has to go through the steps and go through the process.”
“I’m also realistic that one of the defendants has multiple cases going on and some of them have trial dates that are ahead of ours,” she added, referring to Trump’s numerous legal woes. “So, I’m always going to be respectful of sister jurisdictions.”