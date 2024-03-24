Fulton County DA Fani Willis Vows 'The Train Is Coming' for Former President Donald Trump Despite Relationship Drama

Over two months of hearings and court proceedings have taken place regarding Willis' relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. Her office is reportedly hard at work preparing its case against the former president while she deals with the backlash.

“While that was going on, we were writing responsive briefs, we were still doing the case in a way that it needed to be done. I don’t feel like we’ve been slowed down at all. I do think there are efforts to slow down this train, but the train is coming,” Willis told CNN at an Atlanta-area Easter basket giveaway.

“We’re not going to miss or skip a beat because of all the noise or distraction on one case," the DA added. "We’re going to continue to do our work.”