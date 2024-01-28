Mean Girls! 10 Actresses With the Worst Reputations in Hollywood
Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes used to be one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, not until her legal troubles pulled her down.
Following her successful stint in the acting industry, she was placed under a conservatorship in 2013 as a response to her uncontrollable bizarre tweets and controversial public appearances. One of her earliest troubles included her setting a fire in a neighbor's driveway.
The now-37-year-old She's the Man actress was also involved in several hit-and-runs and DUIs. In 2013, she was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of marijuana.
Her latest issue happened in March 2023, when she was placed on a psychiatric hold again after wandering the streets without clothes on.
Amber Heard
From her domestic violence charges to her court dramas with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is no longer a stranger to controversies and setbacks.
In 2009, the Aquaman actress was arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charges after allegedly grabbing Tasya van Ree. She was never charged with the accusation, which van Ree claimed to be "misinterpreted and over-sensationalized."
Heard then battled her ex-husband, who sued News Group Newspapers for libel over an article that branded him a "wife beater." While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor lost the case, he filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard for allegedly defaming him.
Heard, for her part, filed a $100 million countersuit, but Depp won the case in June 2022.
Gina Carano
Gina Carano immediately scored her breakout role after her martial arts career when she was tapped to play the role of Alderaanian bounty hunter Carasynthia "Cara" Dune in The Mandalorian.
However, she slowly lost her spotlight in 2021 when she posted controversial tweets about the COVID-19 vaccines' efficacy while blaming President Joe Biden over the deaths of vaccinated individuals. She also shared a story regarding Jeffrey Epstein, implying that the convicted sex offender "did not kill himself."
The Fast & Furious 6 star was also accused of mocking transgender and nonbinary people when she added "boop/bop/beep" on her X profile after she was asked to add her personal pronouns.
Things got worse for her when she promoted claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election and shared a post that said being a Republican is like "being Jewish during the Holocaust."
Her issues eventually backfired and led to her firing from The Mandalorian and the whole Star Wars galaxy.
"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl was branded "Hollywood's most hated actress" following her series of media controversies.
In 2007, she told Vanity Fair that the movie Knocked Up was "a little sexist" for painting women as "shrews, humorless and uptight." She also snubbed the 2007 Emmys after reportedly not feeling she was given the material that deserved an award.
Two years later, she disclosed the poor working conditions on the ABC show during her interview with David Letterman.
Heigl faced backlash for her comments but apologized — though she disclosed she should have only said her sorry once.
"I kept apologizing, which I now realize just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat," she continued. "I thought self-flagellation in front of everybody would make them happy, but actually, it made me weaker in people's eyes and made me feel weak. I now think that one apology was enough."
Kristen Stewart
The whole world turned their backs on Kristen Stewart and sided with Robert Pattinson when she cheated on him with married director Rupert Sanders. Photos of Stewart kissing the Snow White and the Huntsman director emerged in 2012, which Sanders called a "momentary lapse."
In her interview with Marie Claire, she addressed what went wrong that pushed her to cheat on her former costar.
"I'm really proud that I am able to move forward and not fall into every mental crater. That's a new thing for me," she added. "Age has made me smarter and calmer. And it is f------ awesome."
Stewart continued, "Between ages 15 and 20, it was really intense. I was constantly anxious. I was kind of a control freak. If I didn't know how something was going to turn out, I would make myself ill, or just be locked up or inhibited in a way that was really debilitating."
Lindsay Lohan
While Lindsay Lohan's career remains at its peak, the road she took was not entirely smooth.
She previously lost her projects due to her partying and drinking habits, which led to her hospitalization. Her issues with alcohol also ignited her DUI incidents.
Lohan also made it to the headlines when she was accused of stealing designer jewelry in 2011 and attempting to kidnap a child.
Megan Fox
Megan Fox reached the lowest point of her career when she was dropped from the cast members of Transformers: Dark of the Moon after starring in the franchise's first and second films. Her outing came after she compared director Micheal Bay to Hitler and called him a "nightmare to work with."
She also accused him of exploiting her while auditioning for the role.
Fox was also caught in a pre-debut issue when she was caught shoplifting at a Walmart store.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell stirred criticisms for her long list of tantrums and anger-related issues.
In 2000, she pleaded guilty to attacking her former assistant and hitting her on the head using a phone. The world learned about her problem again when she was scheduled to appear on the Oprah Show in 2006, during which she threw her phone at her housekeeper again.
Campbell was ordered to attend anger management classes and perform community service as a result.
The Prisoner of Love star's assault cases continued from there, including a 2007 incident while she was onboard a British Airways flight and a 2010 assault case involving a chauffeur in New York City.
Roseanne Barr
Over the years, Roseanne Barr has been the center of issues and rows due to her racist tweets, questionable conspiracy theories and Islamophobic statements.
While she lost everything, she shared what she wanted to do in the future.
"I don't think they'll ever stop trying to come after me, particularly now that I am getting the last laugh on their ass," she said. "That's why I'm coming back."
Stacey Dash
Stacey Dash said she lost everything because of her addiction, but the public knew she lost her slot in Hollywood because of her non-stop outrageous statements through the years.
In 2019, she was also arrested on a domestic battery charge in Florida.