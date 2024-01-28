Mean Girls! 10 Actresses With the Worst Reputations in Hollywood

Amanda Bynes used to be one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, not until her legal troubles pulled her down.

Following her successful stint in the acting industry, she was placed under a conservatorship in 2013 as a response to her uncontrollable bizarre tweets and controversial public appearances. One of her earliest troubles included her setting a fire in a neighbor's driveway.

The now-37-year-old She's the Man actress was also involved in several hit-and-runs and DUIs. In 2013, she was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of marijuana.

Her latest issue happened in March 2023, when she was placed on a psychiatric hold again after wandering the streets without clothes on.