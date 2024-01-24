REVEALED: Fani Willis' Alleged Lover Nathan Wade's Spending Spree on Lavish Cruises and Caribbean Resorts
Newly unsealed divorce documents offered fresh insight into the spending habits of Trump special prosecutor Nathan Wade amid questions about his relationship with Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis.
As we previously reported, Wade filed for divorce against his estranged wife, Joycelyn Wade, at Cobb County Superior Court in Nov. 2021, not long after being appointed by Willis.
Credit card statements showed that he spent more than $6k on travel between Oct. and Nov. 2022, and lawyers for Wade pointed out that he booked American Airlines tickets for himself, Willis, and his mother to Miami from San Francisco around that time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Both Nathan and his ex have accused each other of being unfaithful during their 26-year marriage.
"The evidence is clear that Ms. Willis was an intended travel partner for at least some of these trips as indicated by flights he [Nathan] purchased for her to accompany him," Joycelyn's attorney, Andrea Hastings, wrote in the divorce filings.
The newly revealed credit card statements also indicate Wade had charges from Royal Caribbean Cruises, Vacation Express, the four-star Hyatt Regency in Aruba, and Norwegian Cruise Line.
The documents had been sealed until Monday when a judge ruled it was in the public's interest to know their contents after a lawyer for former White House Michael Roman aide filed a motion alleging the two were romantically involved.
Wade is leading Willis' investigation into the Georgia election interference case, for which former President Trump and 18 others are indicted. The lawyer for Roman, who, like Trump, pleaded not guilty, demanded the indictment be tossed and the two be removed from the case.
The motion filed by Ashleigh Merchant alleged that Wade has been paid large sums and has used some of his earnings to take Willis on vacation, claiming it indicates they may be "profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers."
A lawyer for Willis recently accused Joycelyn of trying to obstruct and interfere with the case by requesting a subpoena and demanding for both Willis and Wade to take the stand in what they believe is a desperate attempt to "use the civil discovery process to annoy, embarrass, and oppress" the D.A.
An attorney on Willis' behalf said the exes have been separated for more than two years, arguing there is an "absence of any relevant basis" to question Willis and that it is merely an attempt to "harass and damage" her professional reputation.