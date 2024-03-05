Fani Willis Warned Lover Nathan Wade’s Lawyer to Stay Quiet About Affair, Bombshell Court Filing Claims: ‘They Are Coming After Us’
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis allegedly warned her lover Nathan Wade’s lawyer to remain quiet about the pair’s suspected affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come as Willis faces being disqualified from the election interference case against ex-President Donald Trump and 18 others in Georgia, new details have come to light via a bombshell court filing filed on Monday.
According to the new court filing, Willis allegedly warned Wade’s lawyer – Terrence Bradley – to keep quiet about her and Wade’s romantic relationship in September 2023.
“They are coming after us,” the embattled district attorney allegedly told Bradley during a phone call last year. “You don’t need to talk to them about anything about us.”
The bombshell alleged phone call between Willis and Wade’s lawyer was apparently overheard by Cobb County, Georgia prosecutor Cindi Lee Yeager, according to the court filing filed on Monday by Trump co-defendant David Schafer.
Terrence Bradley testified last week that he had no “knowledge” of when Willis and Wade started their affair – even though he allegedly told Yeager that the pair’s relationship started in 2019.
According to the new court filing, Bradley told Yeager that Willis and Wade “absolutely” started dating before Willis hired Wade to help prosecute Trump in November 2021.
Bradley also reportedly told Yeager that Wade “had definitively begun a romantic relationship with Ms. Willis during the time that Ms. Willis was running for District Attorney in 2019 through 2020.”
Both Willis and Wade have testified under oath that their affair only lasted from 2022 to 2023, and that their relationship only started after Willis hired Wade to manage the case against Trump and his co-defendants.
The apparent discrepancy in Bradley’s testimony last week and what he reportedly previously told Yeager led Trump co-defendant David Schafer to file Monday’s bombshell court filing.
According to Monday’s filing, Yeager “became concerned as a result of the fact that what Mr. Bradley testified to on the witness stand was directly contrary to what Mr. Bradley had told Ms. Yeager in person.”
Meanwhile, Willis’ office has since argued that Bradley is an “unreliable witness” who “had every motive to lie” because he recently left Wade’s law practice over allegations of sexual assault.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, hearings are underway to determine whether Willis should be disqualified from the election interference case against Trump and his 18 co-defendants in Georgia.
Willis and Wade are accused of engaging in an improper relationship, and Willis is accused of hiring Wade to manage the case against Trump despite their alleged relationship.
Both Willis and Wade have insisted that their relationship only started after Wade was brought on to the Trump case, and that the affair reportedly ended sometime last year.
Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the disqualification hearings against Willis, is expected to rule on the matter sometime later this month.