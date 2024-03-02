Fani Willis and Nathan Wade Compared to 'Love-struck Teenagers' in Disqualification Trial's Closing Arguments

The case centers on the relationship's timeline and whether or not Willis hired Wade before or after their relationship began. The defense team argued the relationship started in 2019 and Willis testified her romantic relationship with Wade began in 2022.

"Whether or not they had sex before January of 2022, I do not know," Rice said during his final statements.

"They admitted some time in early 2022, and I found it curious that they both, Wade and Willis, just went straight to the sex. So maybe that’s when they started having sex. I do not know. But the relationship predated that."