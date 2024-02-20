Revealed: Witness Confirms Fani Willis 'Paid Cash' During Winery Trip With Trump Prosecutor and Lover Nathan Wade

A witness in the ongoing conflict of interest case against Fani Willis spoke out this week to confirm that the Fulton County district attorney “paid cash” during at least one winery trip with top Donald Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come as Willis and Wade continue to face ethics hearings in connection to their suspected relationship amid the Georgia election subversion case against Trump, one witness spoke out to corroborate the claims made by Willis on the witness stand last week.