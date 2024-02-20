Revealed: Witness Confirms Fani Willis 'Paid Cash' During Winery Trip With Trump Prosecutor and Lover Nathan Wade
A witness in the ongoing conflict of interest case against Fani Willis spoke out this week to confirm that the Fulton County district attorney “paid cash” during at least one winery trip with top Donald Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come as Willis and Wade continue to face ethics hearings in connection to their suspected relationship amid the Georgia election subversion case against Trump, one witness spoke out to corroborate the claims made by Willis on the witness stand last week.
According to CNN, the Napa Valley incident occurred at Acumen Wines where Willis spent over two hours tasting wine with Wade.
The estate ambassador, Stan Brody, recounted the unusual payment method Willis chose during the visit.
“I rang up the thing and I showed her,” Brody told CNN on Monday. “I was expecting a credit card quite frankly.”
“And she says I’ll pay cash,” he continued. “And so that was that. So then I just put the cash in, made change for her and she was very generous to me.”
Willis reportedly used approximately $400 in cash to pay for two bottles of wine and the tasting fee – catching Brody off guard as cash sales are rare in Napa Valley.
Brody also spoke highly of the 2023 visit and his exchange with Willis and Wade. He called the pair “really nice people.”
“These are really nice people,” he told CNN this week. “I treat people at the winery every time as if you’re sitting in my living room.”
“They were the kind of people that if I was having a party at my home that I would have invited,” he said. “That’s what I came away with.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Willis's use of cash to reimburse Wade for various expenses – including trips to Aruba, the Bahamas, and Belize, as well as for wine tastings, chocolates, and caviar – came under intense scrutiny during the recent hearings.
Both Willis and Wade testified last week that she paid for excursions in cash – emphasizing her preference for cash transactions while traveling.
“When I travel I always pay cash,” Willis testified during the tense hearing last week. “He likes wine, I don’t really like wine to be honest with you. I like Grey Goose.”
“In a relationship, ma’am, you don’t – particularly men, we don’t go asking back for anything,” Wade added during his own testimony. “So you’re not keeping a ledger of things that you pay for versus the thing that she’s paid for.”
“Which is why I said that it was a point of contention because she was very emphatic and adamant about this independent, strong woman thing,” the top Trump prosecutor added. “So she demanded that she pay her own way.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the absence of documented receipts for reimbursements has fueled allegations of financial impropriety in the case.
Despite testimonies from Willis, Wade, and Brody that support the cash payment claims, the defense team insists on Willis's disqualification from the Georgia election subversion case against ex-President Trump.
Willis's defense currently hinges on her argument that the cash expenditures demonstrated her independence and lack of financial gain from her relationship with Wade.