Donald Trump Calls Fani Willis a 'Great Embarrassment' as Judge Weighs Removing Her From Georgia Election Interference Case
Former President Donald Trump has unleashed a fiery attack on Fulton Co. District Attorney Fani Willis as a judge considers whether she should be removed from prosecuting the Georgia election interference case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump, along with his co-defendants, has raised concerns about a purported inappropriate relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, which they claim led to financial benefits for Willis.
During a court session, an attorney representing one of Trump's co-defendants, Robert Cheeley, made a striking comparison, stating that Willis and Wade behaved like "love-struck teenagers," exchanging thousands of calls and messages.
The allegations of impropriety have prompted Trump to take to his Truth Social account to express his strong disapproval and call for the dismissal of the case altogether.
In an angry, all-capped post, Trump questioned the source of funds that allegedly benefited Willis and Wade, asking his 6.6 million followers, "WHERE DID FANI GET ALL THAT CASH? NO WAY SHE PAID HER LOVER, 'PROSECUTOR' NATHAN WADE, BACK."
"SHE MADE UP THE CASH STORY WHEN SHE REALIZED THAT HER 'SEXCAPADES' WERE PAID FOR BY THE PEOPLE OF GEORGIA," he continued. "AGAIN, WHERE’S THE CASH, AND WHERE DID IT COME FROM? THE FACT IS, THERE WAS NO CASH PAID, THAT WAS JUST AN EXCUSE SHE MADE UP AFTER SHE GOT CAUGHT. THE CASE CAN’T BE CLOSED UNTIL THIS IS DETERMINED."
Trump followed up his comments, claiming, "In any event, they were lovers and friends long before this Witch Hunt was started. THEY WANTED MONEY AND FAME! Worked with [Joe] Biden’s DOJ (spent days with them in D.C.) in going after Crooked Joe’s Opponent, ME. Terrible stuff! THIS CASE MUST BE DROPPED — A GREAT EMBARRASSMENT TO GEORGIA!"
The legal battle stems from the charges of racketeering brought against Trump and 18 other co-defendants, including Cheeley, for their alleged involvement in tampering with Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.
As the case about Willis' role in the trial reached its pinnacle with final arguments presented on Friday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee announced his intention to deliver a verdict within the coming two weeks.
Trump still has three other indictments to worry about after the Georgia case. Altogether, he currently faces 91 criminal charges in Georgia, Florida, New York and D.C.
The former president has denied every criminal charge against him, calling them a "political witch hunt."