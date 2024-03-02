Donald Trump Calls Fani Willis a 'Great Embarrassment' as Judge Weighs Removing Her From Georgia Election Interference Case

Trump, along with his co-defendants, has raised concerns about a purported inappropriate relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, which they claim led to financial benefits for Willis.

During a court session, an attorney representing one of Trump's co-defendants, Robert Cheeley, made a striking comparison, stating that Willis and Wade behaved like "love-struck teenagers," exchanging thousands of calls and messages.

The allegations of impropriety have prompted Trump to take to his Truth Social account to express his strong disapproval and call for the dismissal of the case altogether.