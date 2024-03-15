Fani Willis' Lover RESIGNS: Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade Steps Down From Trump Georgia Case After Judge's Ruling
Special prosecutor Nathan Wade has stepped down so Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can proceed with the Georgia election interference case against former president Donald Trump.
On Friday, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office accepted Wade's resignation, RadarOnline.com has learned after Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that either he or Willis would need to bow out due to "an appearance of impropriety" over their relationship.
"Although the court found that 'the defendants failed to meet their burden of proving that the District Attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest,' I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and move this case forward as quickly as possible," his letter of resignation read in part.
Willis and Wade's romantic involvement was first uncovered in a motion filed by an attorney for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman as part of an attempt to get the indictment dismissed.
The two, however, said they only began dating in early 2022 after the special prosecutor was hired to handle the case brought against Trump and 18 codefendants.
In a 23-page ruling, McAfee condemned Willis for her "tremendous lapse in judgment," but determined she did not cross the line to where she should have been disqualified from the case.
McAfee stated in the ruling that "an outsider could reasonably think that the District Attorney is not exercising her independent professional judgment totally free of any compromising influences. As long as Wade remains on the case, this unnecessary perception will persist."
Trump's team, meanwhile, have vowed to pursue "all legal options" as they fight the election interference case.
Although they support the decision, it was noted they "believe that the Court did not afford appropriate significance to the prosecutorial misconduct of Willis and Wade, including the financial benefits" and "testifying untruthfully about when their personal relationship began."
In her response to Wade's resignation letter, Willis praised him for being "brave enough to step forward and take on the investigation and prosecution of the allegations that the defendants in this case engaged in a conspiracy to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election."
She also spoke highly of the "professionalism and dignity" Wade has shown after enduring threats against "you and your family" as well as his reputation as a lawyer, further describing him as "an outstanding advocate."