Fani Willis' Lover RESIGNS: Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade Steps Down From Trump Georgia Case After Judge's Ruling

On Friday, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office accepted Wade's resignation, RadarOnline.com has learned after Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that either he or Willis would need to bow out due to "an appearance of impropriety" over their relationship.

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade has stepped down so Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can proceed with the Georgia election interference case against former president Donald Trump .

In her response to Wade's resignation letter, Willis praised him for being "brave enough to step forward and take on the investigation."

"Although the court found that 'the defendants failed to meet their burden of proving that the District Attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest,' I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and move this case forward as quickly as possible," his letter of resignation read in part.

Willis and Wade's romantic involvement was first uncovered in a motion filed by an attorney for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman as part of an attempt to get the indictment dismissed.

The two, however, said they only began dating in early 2022 after the special prosecutor was hired to handle the case brought against Trump and 18 codefendants.