Drone Captures Harrowing Stunt Mishap on Eddie Murphy Movie Set Leaving 8 Crew Hospitalized
Harrowing drone footage has emerged of the Eddie Murphy movie mishap that sent eight crew members to the hospital, has learned.
The "freak accident" unfolded on Saturday at a small airport near Atlanta, Georgia, during filming for the upcoming "comedy heist" movie, The Pickup. The crew and stunt team were carrying out a maneuver between an armored truck and SUV that were reportedly supposed to make contact for the scene. An Amazon M.G.M. Studios rep said "the sequence did not go as planned."
TMZ obtained drone footage of the scene, showing the vehicles being driven on the roadway before ending up lying crushed together under a cloud of smoke.
The truck can be seen behind the SUV before speeding up and ramming into the smaller vehicle's side. Both then tumble together off the roadway, flipping several times before landing in a grassy area.
Emergency vehicles can be seen rushing to the aid of the injured participants.
The New York Times shared cell phone video of the stunt-gone-awry earlier this week, showing the incident from the ground.
Investigators said the brush guard on the truck, a GMC C6, got caught in the wheel well of the SUV.
The videos that have surfaced show two people flying out of the back of the truck and slamming into the ground. They were both hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Georgia State Police said.
A third person had "serious" injuries, and TMZ reported that eight total were hospitalized. A crew member named Marvin Haven is rumored to be one of the people injured during the stunt, and a GoFundMe has been created to help with for his recovery.
He reportedly suffered a punctured lung as well as fractures to his neck, back, and skull.
Insiders who were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident told the Times on Wednesday that one person remained in the hospital with a back injury. They also said the lead actors in the film — who include Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson and Eva Longoria — were not involved in the incident.
Amazon M.G.M.'s rep said the company was "still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering."
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Labor also said the incident was being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. RadarOnline.com has reached out for further comment.
The Pickup is set to stream on Prime Video and its plot remains largely under wraps.