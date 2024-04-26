Drone Captures Harrowing Stunt Mishap on Eddie Murphy Movie Set Leaving 8 Crew Hospitalized

Harrowing drone footage has emerged of the Eddie Murphy movie mishap that sent eight crew members to the hospital, has learned.

The "freak accident" unfolded on Saturday at a small airport near Atlanta, Georgia, during filming for the upcoming "comedy heist" movie, The Pickup. The crew and stunt team were carrying out a maneuver between an armored truck and SUV that were reportedly supposed to make contact for the scene. An Amazon M.G.M. Studios rep said "the sequence did not go as planned."