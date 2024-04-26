Savannah Knows Best: Lindsie Chrisley Banned From Parents' Appeal Hearing After TRO Drama — 'She Was Not Wanted'
Savannah Chrisley barred her older and estranged sister, Lindsie Chrisley, from attending their parents' appeal hearing last week, and she has no regrets about it, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 26-year-old confirmed her big sister's accusation that she was not allowed to be there to support her biological father, Todd, and her stepmother, Julie, for their important court date, in which the convicted fraudsters' attorney fought for their freedom.
The squabbling sisters' fiery back-and-forth went down this week, just days after RadarOnline.com broke the story that Lindsie was locked in a bombshell restraining order war with her ex-boyfriend while her parents sat in prison.
Lindsie blew the lid off their family drama on her Southern Tea podcast on Wednesday, telling her listeners, "My sister privately let the message get to us that she did not want us present at the hearing. And it was shared with me that if we were there, there would be issues and that we would be asked to leave. ... It's mindblowing to me, the control and manipulation. It very much alarms me and I'm just going to leave it at that."
Savannah then told her side of the story and didn't hold back, revealing that she's not the only Chrisley family member who wants nothing to do with Lindsie.
"I most certainly told her privately to not attend. I told her that she was not wanted, that my dad did not want her there and that he didn't care to have a relationship with her," Savannah recalled, adding that their grandmother, Nanny Faye Chrisley, who sources told RadarOnline.com was "concerned" about the appeal hearing, delivered the message to Lindsie.
"So, I said all of these things. I am more than happy that I said them and it's my parents' appeal. They have the right to say who they want there and who they don't," Savannah continued.
She also reiterated her feelings about Lindsie's rumored involvement in allegedly aiding in Todd and Julie's conviction and mentioned that her older sister tried to "sue" her. "It hates [sic] me to even discuss this but the record has to be set straight," Savannah said.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Lindsie was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against her ex, Thomas Mollura, last year, months after her parents reported for prison.
The TRO was eventually dismissed as Mollura denied the accusations of abuse, claiming Lindsie was the one who was allegedly physical during their on-again, off-again relationship.
Mollura included photos of his alleged injuries that he claimed came from Lindsie, as well as a witness statement, text messages, and bikini shots that he used to fight off her accusations. Savannah was even dragged into their mess.