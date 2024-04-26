Savannah Knows Best: Lindsie Chrisley Banned From Parents' Appeal Hearing After TRO Drama — 'She Was Not Wanted'

The squabbling sisters' fiery back-and-forth went down this week, just days after RadarOnline.com broke the story that Lindsie was locked in a bombshell restraining order war with her ex-boyfriend while her parents sat in prison.

Lindsie blew the lid off their family drama on her Southern Tea podcast on Wednesday, telling her listeners, "My sister privately let the message get to us that she did not want us present at the hearing. And it was shared with me that if we were there, there would be issues and that we would be asked to leave. ... It's mindblowing to me, the control and manipulation. It very much alarms me and I'm just going to leave it at that."