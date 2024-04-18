Your tip
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Kids 'Hopeful' About Appeal Hearing as Family Prepares for Courtroom Showdown

savannah chrisley says todd facing retaliation prison interview
Source: MEGA

Todd and Julie Chrisley's kids are "very hopeful" about Friday's appeal hearing.

Apr. 18 2024, Published 7:56 p.m. ET

Todd and Julie Chrisley's kids are "very hopeful" about Friday's appeal hearing, with an insider telling RadarOnline.com that their loved ones are remaining in good spirits ahead of the important court date.

As this outlet reported, Todd and Julie's lawyers will be giving oral arguments in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom to the Eleventh Circuit in the morning. The goal is to get their combined 19-year sentences reversed or significantly reduced.

savannah chrisley speaks out todd chrisley million settlement georgia
Source: MEGA

Their lawyers will be giving oral arguments in the morning, hoping to get their combined 19-year sentences reversed or significantly reduced.

We're told Todd is "optimistic" about their chances and is praying he and his wife of nearly 30 years will be home with their family "a lot sooner" than expected.

The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was handed seven years after being convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. They began serving their time at separate prisons on January 17, 2023.

savannah chrisley
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah has been exposing the alleged mistreatment that inmates are reportedly experiencing behind the prison walls, including her father, who she claimed has suffered retaliation for her speaking out.

The pair's oldest daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has been working overtime to fight her parents' convictions from the outside, with a source sharing, "She's doing everything in her power to bring them home."

She's been outspoken about their alleged mistreatment, claiming that Todd has reportedly faced retaliation for their efforts to seek justice for inmates. Savannah also opened up about Julie's recent cancer scare behind bars, reading a letter from her incarcerated mom, in which she admitted she was "so scared."

Savannah will be front and center tomorrow and already encouraged her followers to join her in the battle. The Unlocked With Savannah podcast host shared the location, time, and date on social media and asked for support ahead of the monumental family moment.

"Would love to see you and have your support!! Join my family and I in Atlanta THIS Friday for Oral Arguments on appeal," she wrote on Thursday. "I truly believe that God has a plan for ALL of us! I will remain steadfast in prayer for the judges that are on our panel as well as their hearts and minds."

Todd Chrisley
Todd and Julie's legal team has been fighting their guilty verdicts since their 2022 conviction, with the appeal hearing being the furthest their efforts have gone thus far. RadarOnline.com is told that the decision won't be made tomorrow and could take weeks, if not months, for the Eleventh Circuit to make its decision about where the reality stars-turned-convicts go from here.

todd chrisley prison christmas menu
Source: MEGA

One of their attorneys shared that "the hearing is a good sign" for Todd and Julie.

One of Todd and Julie's attorneys, Jay Surgent, shared with us earlier this month that he was also optimistic about their future, revealing they've "got a good chance" and "the hearing is a good sign."

