Todd Chrisley’s Fellow Inmates Are ‘Wishing Him Well’ Ahead of Key Appeal Hearing, Says Lawyer

Todd Chrisley 's family aren't the only ones hoping he'll walk out of prison before 2032. The former reality star's attorney, Jay Surgent , tells RadarOnline.com that inmates at the Florida facility where Todd is in lockup and incarcerated individuals all over the country are "wishing him well" ahead of his appeal hearing.

As Surgent pointed out, jailbirds usually don't bat an eyelash over others' release dates and legal battles, but "they care" for the Chrisley family who have been advocating against the alleged mistreatment of prisoners since Todd and Julie reported to separate prisons in January 2023.

The former Chrisley Knows Best stars' lawyer shared with RadarOnline.com that the legal team has been "receiving letters" from Todd's fellow prisoners and inmates nationwide who are rooting for the couple ahead of their appeal hearing on April 19.