Todd Chrisley’s Fellow Inmates Are ‘Wishing Him Well’ Ahead of Key Appeal Hearing, Says Lawyer
Todd Chrisley's family aren't the only ones hoping he'll walk out of prison before 2032. The former reality star's attorney, Jay Surgent, tells RadarOnline.com that inmates at the Florida facility where Todd is in lockup and incarcerated individuals all over the country are "wishing him well" ahead of his appeal hearing.
As Surgent pointed out, jailbirds usually don't bat an eyelash over others' release dates and legal battles, but "they care" for the Chrisley family who have been advocating against the alleged mistreatment of prisoners since Todd and Julie reported to separate prisons in January 2023.
The former Chrisley Knows Best stars' lawyer shared with RadarOnline.com that the legal team has been "receiving letters" from Todd's fellow prisoners and inmates nationwide who are rooting for the couple ahead of their appeal hearing on April 19.
We already told you — Todd is "optimistic" about the future and believes they have a "good chance" at getting their combined 19-year sentences reversed or significantly reduced when their case goes before the eleventh circuit later this month.
In 2022, Todd and his wife of nearly 30 years were convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
The Chrisley patriarch was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie was handed seven years. With their appeal hearing approaching, Surgent told RadarOnline.com that Todd is "very hopeful" while calling the ex-reality star "unrelenting," "religious," and "truthful" as he serves his time at Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, in Florida.
- Savannah Chrisley ‘Doing Everything in Her Power’ to Bring Incarcerated Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley Home as Appeal Hearing Approaches
- Incarcerated Todd Chrisley 'Optimistic' About Appeal Hearing: ‘He Believes They Have a Good Chance’
- Meatloaf and Scrambled Eggs: Todd Chrisley's 55th Birthday Meal in Prison Revealed!
We can reveal that Todd is still mentoring fellow inmates and fighting to expose the alleged mistreatment he claimed he faced and witnessed while in lockup.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In February, we reported that the inmates at Todd's prison were coming to him to “register their complaints," with Surgent sharing he’s the “person they go to with their concerns" because they know he's "speaking out on their behalf.”
He said they “respect him as a mentor – almost like a counselor" which is why he's not surprised that so many incarcerated individuals are showing support for the Chrisley family.
One person who hasn't stopped fighting for Todd and Julie's freedom is their 26-year-old daughter, Savannah Chrisley. RadarOnline.com is told that Savannah is "doing everything in her power" to bring her parents home and will likely be front and center for their appeal hearing.