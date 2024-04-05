Incarcerated Todd Chrisley 'Optimistic' About Appeal Hearing: ‘He Believes They Have a Good Chance’

Todd Chrisley is feeling good ahead of his appeal hearing, with his attorney, Jay Surgent , telling RadarOnline.com that the incarcerated Chrisley Knows Best star is "optimistic" that he and his wife, Julie , have a "good chance" at getting their combined 19-year sentences reversed or significantly reduced.

Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison.

As this outlet reported, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was handed seven years after being convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The pair began serving their time at separate prisons on January 17, 2023.

With their appeal hearing approaching on April 19, Surgent shared with RadarOnline.com that Todd is "hopeful" they will be home sooner than expected.

"He's optimistic" and "very hopeful" about the hearings, his attorney said, adding that Todd "believes they have a good chance" when their case goes before the eleventh circuit in two weeks.