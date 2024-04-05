Incarcerated Todd Chrisley 'Optimistic' About Appeal Hearing: ‘He Believes They Have a Good Chance’
Todd Chrisley is feeling good ahead of his appeal hearing, with his attorney, Jay Surgent, telling RadarOnline.com that the incarcerated Chrisley Knows Best star is "optimistic" that he and his wife, Julie, have a "good chance" at getting their combined 19-year sentences reversed or significantly reduced.
As this outlet reported, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was handed seven years after being convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The pair began serving their time at separate prisons on January 17, 2023.
With their appeal hearing approaching on April 19, Surgent shared with RadarOnline.com that Todd is "hopeful" they will be home sooner than expected.
"He's optimistic" and "very hopeful" about the hearings, his attorney said, adding that Todd "believes they have a good chance" when their case goes before the eleventh circuit in two weeks.
The ex-reality star's lawyer said he spoke to Todd on Thursday and he was in a "good mood." We're told that Todd, Julie, and their family, including daughter Savannah, are "hoping they will be home a lot sooner" than their current release dates.
As for Todd, who turns 55 on Saturday, Surgent revealed he's been "unrelenting," "religious," and "truthful" during his time at Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, in Florida, adding he is still mentoring fellow inmates and fighting to expose the alleged mistreatment he claimed he's faced and witnessed while in lockup.
The Chrisleys aren't the only ones hopeful for the upcoming appeal hearing. Surgent told RadarOnline.com that they've "got a good chance," adding that "the hearing is a good sign."
RadarOnline.com told you first — Todd and his wife of nearly 30 years have "not spoken" in over a year, with his warden being accused of "refusing" to approve their requests for phone calls.
The pair's oldest daughter has been outspoken about their alleged mistreatment, sharing that Todd is reportedly facing retaliation for their efforts to seek justice for inmates. Savannah also opened up about Julie's recent cancer scare behind bars, reading a letter from her incarcerated mom, in which she admitted she was "so scared."
Todd and Julie's legal team has been fighting their guilty verdicts since their 2022 conviction, with the appeal hearing being the furthest their efforts have gone thus far.