Meatloaf and Scrambled Eggs: Todd Chrisley's 55th Birthday Meal in Prison Revealed!

todd chrisley prison reform
Todd Chrisley turns 55 on Saturday.

Apr. 5 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

We hope Todd Chrisley likes meatloaf — because that's what he'll be served for dinner on his birthday this year. The incarcerated Chrisley Knows Best star turns the double nickel on April 6, and RadarOnline.com has a rundown of the breakfast, lunch, and dinner that will be served on Saturday.

todd chrisley dead cat inmate food disgustingly filthy florida prison
This marks his second birthday behind bars.

Breakfast will be a continental feast as it always is, with hot oatmeal, fruit, whole wheat bread, and coffee — but Todd might want to save room because brunch is on the menu in the afternoon.

Todd's 55th birthday lunch will be scrambled eggs, oven-brown potatoes, pancakes with syrup, whole wheat bread with jelly, margarine, fruit, and a beverage, the Federal Bureau of Prisons' meal plan reads.

savannah chrisley speaks out todd chrisley million settlement georgia
Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison.

Dinner won't be much more exciting as it will consist of meatloaf, three-bean chili, steamed rice, and corn. This marks the Chrisley family patriarch's second birthday in prison since he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, turned themselves over to separate facilities on January 17, 2023.

In 2022, the reality television pair were convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud.

Todd is serving his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, in Florida. Julie is locked up in Kentucky serving her 7 years — but they have an appeal hearing coming up this month, which RadarOnline.com was told the family is fully focused on.

todd chrisley julie prisons can communicate sentence fraud
The lovebirds haven't spoke in over a year — but their appeal hearing is coming up.

We broke the story — the married couple of nearly 30 years haven't spoken in over a year since they became inmates, with their attorney, Jay Surgent, revealing Todd's warden "refuses to approve" phone calls between them.

However, Todd's made plenty of friends in prison.

As RadarOnline.com reported, he's been "mentoring" several convicts locked up alongside him. We were told Todd's jailbird pals are coming to him to “register their complaints" about the alleged mistreatment they're experiencing inside the prison since his daughter, Savannah Chrisley, started exposing the alleged retaliation her father has faced.

He’s the “person they go to with their concerns,” Surgent said, adding, "They know Todd is speaking out on their behalf.”

They “respect him as a mentor – almost like a counselor.”

todd chrisley prison christmas menu
We're told Todd is focused and "optimistic" that he will go home sooner than expected.

Todd's biggest birthday wish is that the appeal hearing goes well come April 19, with the entire Chrisley family hoping he and Julie return home sooner than expected.

