Meatloaf and Scrambled Eggs: Todd Chrisley's 55th Birthday Meal in Prison Revealed!

We hope Todd Chrisley likes meatloaf — because that's what he'll be served for dinner on his birthday this year. The incarcerated Chrisley Knows Best star turns the double nickel on April 6, and RadarOnline.com has a rundown of the breakfast, lunch, and dinner that will be served on Saturday.

Breakfast will be a continental feast as it always is, with hot oatmeal, fruit, whole wheat bread, and coffee — but Todd might want to save room because brunch is on the menu in the afternoon.

Todd's 55th birthday lunch will be scrambled eggs, oven-brown potatoes, pancakes with syrup, whole wheat bread with jelly, margarine, fruit, and a beverage, the Federal Bureau of Prisons' meal plan reads.