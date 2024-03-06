'I'm so Scared': Julie Chrisley Suffers Recent Cancer Scare in Prison, Savannah Says

Julie Chrisley recently had a health scare in prison, in which she feared her cancer had returned, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old incarcerated Chrisley Knows Best star shared her deepest fears in letters she wrote behind bars, which her daughter, Savannah Chrisley, shared with the world on the latest episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

Savannah got emotional reading her mother's words out loud during what she called THE PRISON DIARIES SERIES. Julie wrote that in February 2023, she went to a medical unit to get a flu shot. While there, Julie asked to get her blood pressure results and was told "no," which caused her to think, "I'm worth more to my family dead than I am alive." Savannah's voice got shaky as she held back tears.

Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram Savannah read aloud letters that her mother wrote from prison.

"As her daughter reading these things, first off, Mom suffers from high blood pressure really, really bad," Savanah told her listeners. "All she wanted was her blood pressure checked and they wouldn't even do that. And to hear your mother say she's worth more dead than alive is probably the most heartbreaking thing anyone could ever hear. I know that my mother has made such an impact on so many people's lives and that's worth more than anything else."

On day 17, Julie revealed she was called to the doctor's office at the prison for what she thought was with the gynecologist. "I sat down with the doctor and she proceeds to tell me that my HCG level was high ... 10.2," Julie recalled via the letter, stating the information caused her to spiral. "This is a pregnancy hormone, it should not be that high, if it were a little higher, I would test positive on a pregnancy test. Since that's not a possibility, it could be a sign of a tumor. I literally fell apart, how could this be happening? I'm going to have blood work redone and have a scan," she wrote.

The breast cancer survivor expressed deep sadness when revealing she was keeping the health scare to herself. "I've not told anyone, I'm not going to until I know what's going on," Julie said. "I'm so scared, I just want my husband, I don't know if I can do this without him."

Source: MEGA Julie described going through the health scare by herself as she hasn't talked to Todd is over a year.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Julie hasn't spoken to her hubby, Todd Chrisley, in over a year, with a well-connected source telling us the warden of his prison won't sign off on their request. "This is so scary navigating my health journey all alone," Julie wrote in her diary entry. "I miss Todd so much."

The last entry was dated Feb. 20 without any health updates. "To think of her sitting there worrying about. 'Oh my god my cancer may be back.' And something that has stayed so steadfast in every single letter is 'I just want my husband. I just want Todd. I miss him,'" Savannah stated.

Source: MEGA Julie is set to be released in July 2028, with Todd's release date being October 2032.

Julie and Todd have been serving their sentences for fraud at separate prisons, with the Chrisley matriarch being incarcerated in Kentucky and her husband behind bars in Florida. They are fighting their convictions and their appeal hearing begins in April. Julie is set to be released in July 2028, with Todd's release date being October 2032.

