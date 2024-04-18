Your tip
Rep. Ilhan Omar's Daughter Isra Hirsi Suspended From Barnard College for Anti-Israel Protests

rep ilhan omars daughter suspended from barnard college for anti israel protests pp
Source: mega;@israhirsi/instagram

Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter was suspended over her involvement in an anti-Israel protest on Thursday.

By:

Apr. 18 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's daughter, Isra Hirsi, has been suspended from Barnard College over her involvement in an anti-Israel protest on Columbia University's Morningside Heights campus, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hirsi, 21, revealed her suspension in a social media post on Thursday.

rep ilhan omars daughter suspended from barnard college for anti israel protests
Source: MEGA

Rep. Omar's daughter announced on Thursday that she was suspended from Barnard College.

"I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege i have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings," the 21-year-old began her X post.

"I just received notice that i am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide."

rep ilhan omars daughter suspended from barnard college for anti israel protests israhirisi
Source: @israhirsi/instagram

Hirsi alleged she was suspended for "standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide."

In a follow-up post, Hirsi stood firm in her anti-Israel position, "those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met."

The Minnesota representative's daughter added, "Our demands include divestment from companies complicit in genocide, transparency of @Columbia’s investments and FULL amnesty for all students facing repression."

rep ilhan omars daughter suspended from barnard college for anti israel protests
Source: @cybersebb/x

NYPD officers arrested and escorted dozens of protestors off the Columbia campus on Thursday.

On Thursday, NYPD officers in riot gear hauled off over 100 students in handcuffs, including Hirsi, after protestors took over the Columbia campus as part of a demonstration against the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Fellow protestors shouted "Shame!" and "Let them go" as the demonstrators were escorted off campus.

Columbia University President Nemat "Minouche" Shafik announced in a statement that she authorized NYPD to clear out the protestors.

"This morning, I had to make a decision that I hoped would never be necessary," Shafik's statement read, according to ABC News. "I regret that all of these attempts to resolve the situation were rejected by the students involved. As a result, NYPD officers are now on campus and the process of clearing the encampment is underway."

"I have always said that the safety of our community was my top priority and that we needed to preserve an environment where everyone could learn in a supportive context."

rep ilhan omars daughter suspended from barnard college for anti israel protests
Source: @israhirsi/instagram

Hirsi claimed she's never been "reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings" in her three years at the college.

Columbia's president authorized the clearing of the encampment after Hirsi and dozens of others set up tents in protest of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where millions face starvation in the wake of the IDF's military offensive in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks.

A day before Hirsi's suspension, her mother and others on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce questioned Shafik about growing antisemitism on the Columbia campus.

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina opened the hearing by stating Columbia was one of the "hotbeds" of antisemitism on elite college campuses that have done little to "counter that and protect students and staff."

Shafik insisted that Columbia "strives to be a community free of discrimination and hate in all forms and we condemn the antisemitism that is so pervasive today."

