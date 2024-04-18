'RHONY' Newbie Rebecca Minkoff's Deep Ties to Scientology Exposed: Reportedly Shelled Out Millions to Church and Rubbed Shoulders With Danny Masterson

As this outlet reported, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his television career. He's serving his 30-year sentence at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo. Photos showcasing the new RHONY star's friendship with the now-incarcerated That '70s Show actor date back decades to as early as 2004.

The most recent image of Rebecca with Masterson appears to be from 2015 at an event for her fashion label. Despite his conviction, the picture is still on her Facebook page.