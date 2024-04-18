Bad Boy Rapper Shyne Claims He Was Fall Guy for '99 NYC Club Shooting, Maintains Innocence After Lawsuit Against Diddy
Shyne, the former Bad Boy rapper now known for being an influential political leader in Belize, said the lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones "reopens wounds" for him in a new interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shyne claimed he was the fall guy for the 1999 shooting at Club New York in Midtown, maintaining his innocence years after serving time for the incident.
Three people were injured after an argument between Combs and a partygoer at the time. Diddy was hit with gun possession and bribery charges stemming from the incident but was acquitted of all charges. Shyne was found guilty of the shooting and spent time behind bars.
Shooting victim Natania Reuben, amid the lawsuit drama, released a new video doubling down on her claims that Diddy was allegedly the one who pulled the trigger.
"It opens wounds when you hear, you know, the victim saying that, you know, it was Diddy that shot her… and that was triggered by a lawsuit from a producer that produced on the Love Album who is making accusations," Shyne shared during an interview with Channel 5.
"And in those accusations, he says that the gentleman confessed to the shooting. And that is what stands out to me the most because, you know, I've done my best to put it behind me and to move forward."
"But it certainly reopens the wounds that I've been saying this all along, everyone knew all along that I was the fall guy. But my political enemies and, you know, detractors try to make me into, you know, this criminal. But everyone knew that I was a young kid that took the fall," he said.
The explosive complaint from Lil Rod filed against Combs alleged the mogul did "racketeering activity" and had not paid him for his production work among other shocking accusations which Diddy denied.
It was claimed that Diddy said he was "responsible for" a shooting involving Shyne in 1999.
"I said I was defending myself, I didn't get into who did what, but the victim is telling you who did what and I understand that there are other witnesses," Shyne noted.
Shyne refused to implicate Diddy in the shooting and said he wanted to move on with his life, noting he wishes Combs well and appreciates everything the mogul has done for Belize.