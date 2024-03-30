FBI Looking to Expand Probe Into Diddy, Agents Plan to Investigate Claims Mogul Used Ex JLo to Carry His Gun in 1999 Shooting: Report
The FBI may expand its sex trafficking probe into embattled hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs following claims that he used then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez to carry his gun in an infamous 1999 nightclub shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Law enforcement sources told The New York Post that the incident could be re-investigated in the wake of new information revealed in producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' $30 million sexual assault assault.
Michael Discioarro, a New York criminal defense attorney who is familiar with the case, said, "They got eyes on him in Miami and the feds are talking to witness after witness. They’re corroborating everything they can. But everything past and present is on the table with Mr. Diddy right now."
Jones alleged in his lawsuit that Diddy openly bragged about committing the shooting and getting away with it.
According to Jones, "Mr. Combs shared that he was responsible for the shooting in the nightclub in New York" and that "Mr. Combs' girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Lopez, aka, J.Lo carried the gun into the club for him and passed him the gun after he got into an altercation with another individual."
He went on to claim that Diddy was often "bragging about bribing witnesses and jurors in the criminal case concerning the 1999 NYC nightclub shooting with Shyne."
Diddy and Lopez were arrested alongside Diddy's bodyguard Anthony "Wolf" Jones and fellow rapper Jamal "Shyne" Barrow following a 1999 shooting in a Times Square nightclub that left three bystanders wounded. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument between Diddy and another man named Matthew "Scar" Allen.
Lopez was released from custody without being charged after 14 hours in jail. Diddy and Jones also walked free, but Shyne was eventually sentenced to 10 years in prison after a seven-week trial in early 2001.
Despite Shyne's conviction, rumors that Diddy made Shyne take the fall have persisted. Natania Reuben, one of the three victims in the shooting, has long insisted that Combs is the one who shot her.
"I literally watched them pull out the guns, I had a clear point of view. I mean, for God’s sake, I got shot in my nose," Reuben said during an appearance on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports on Thursday. "I watched everything occur and have described it, vehemently to all parties involved. I have nine bullet fragments remaining in my face."
"I'm willing to have a doctor remove a part of the 9 mm bullet in my face so that they can use it as evidence if need be for this trial," she added.
Glenn Beck, a martial arts expert who was working security at the club that night and testified at Shyne's 2001 trial, has denied the claims that Diddy was responsible for shooting and used a gun smuggled in by JLo.
"I remember how well she was dressed that night and she's very slim, she's not going to be hiding a gun in that outfit," he told The New York Post.
Federal investigators may also look into Diddy and his sun Justin Combs' role in a 2022 shooting at the Chalice recording studio in Los Angeles.
Diddy was recently spotted out and about in Miami following Homeland Security raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.
His attorneys called the situation a "witch hunt" and decried the "gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences."