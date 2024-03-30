FBI Looking to Expand Probe Into Diddy, Agents Plan to Investigate Claims Mogul Used Ex JLo to Carry His Gun in 1999 Shooting: Report

The FBI may expand its sex trafficking probe into embattled hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs following claims that he used then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez to carry his gun in an infamous 1999 nightclub shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Law enforcement sources told The New York Post that the incident could be re-investigated in the wake of new information revealed in producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' $30 million sexual assault assault.

Michael Discioarro, a New York criminal defense attorney who is familiar with the case, said, "They got eyes on him in Miami and the feds are talking to witness after witness. They’re corroborating everything they can. But everything past and present is on the table with Mr. Diddy right now."