Diddy Spotted in Miami With Stevie J in New Video Smiling and Chatting Amid Recent Home Raids

The encounter was captured by fitness trainer and life coach Wes Watson, who shared a video and photo on Friday, March 29, showing Diddy at a cafe named Pura Vida. The specific location of the meeting remains up in the air, leading to speculation about it being near the music mogul's residences on Star Island.

Diddy appeared to be in good spirits, flashing a smile, exchanging greetings, and even engaging in conversation. The rapper flashed an "L" with his fingers and said "Love" in the video. He also says "What's up" to someone off-camera and salutes them too.

The video also revealed the presence of Stevie J, a long-time collaborator and friend of Diddy, in the background. Stevie J's appearance at the cafe is notable as he was also recently involved in a lawsuit alongside Diddy, which included false allegations.