Diddy Spotted in Miami With Stevie J in New Video Smiling and Chatting Amid Recent Home Raids
Famous rapper and entrepreneur Sean 'Diddy' Combs was seen in Miami, Florida, in a new video chatting with Steve J amidst the controversy surrounding the recent raids on his homes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sighting of Diddy in public comes after the raids on his properties, despite the fact he was not arrested or charged with any crime related to the incident.
The incident, which left one of his residences completely trashed and looted, has stirred up quite a commotion in the media.
The encounter was captured by fitness trainer and life coach Wes Watson, who shared a video and photo on Friday, March 29, showing Diddy at a cafe named Pura Vida. The specific location of the meeting remains up in the air, leading to speculation about it being near the music mogul's residences on Star Island.
Diddy appeared to be in good spirits, flashing a smile, exchanging greetings, and even engaging in conversation. The rapper flashed an "L" with his fingers and said "Love" in the video. He also says "What's up" to someone off-camera and salutes them too.
The video also revealed the presence of Stevie J, a long-time collaborator and friend of Diddy, in the background. Stevie J's appearance at the cafe is notable as he was also recently involved in a lawsuit alongside Diddy, which included false allegations.
A source told TMZ that Diddy and his lawyers were taken aback by the force used during the raid on his Holmby Hills mansion. His team planned to review the security footage to see how the feds were on video, but the footage had been taken.
The outlet said sources claimed the feds “knew the layout of the property before entering” because it was the first thing they did upon making their way into the home.
This is actually Diddy's second outing in the past 24 hours. On Thursday night, he and his teenage twin daughters went to Top Golf in Miami. The Gotta Move On rapper didn't seem too stressed about the situation he found himself in this week during that outing either.
Despite the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the legal implications of the raids, Diddy seems to have a strong support system around him, which enables him to appear in public without fear. However, the situation is far from resolved, with questions lingering about the motives behind the raids and their aftermath.
He still faces several allegations of sexual and physical abuse from a number of victims who have filed civil suits against the music mogul.