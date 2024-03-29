SPOTTED: Diddy Breaks Cover With Twin Daughters at Topgolf Miami After Raids
Sean "Diddy" Combs enjoyed some tee time with his twin daughters last night in Miami, flashing a peace sign amid the ongoing federal sex trafficking probe that led to the raid of two of his properties.
Eyewitnesses said the hip-hop mogul appeared in good spirits while rocking a Sergio Tacchini velour tracksuit. His girls, Jessie and D'Lila, opted for matching outfits, sporting black leggings, crop tops, and zip-up jackets paired with sunglasses during their evening outing.
Diddy and his kids played for roughly two hours, RadarOnline.com has learned. The twins were all smiles after they hit up Topgolf with their dad in Miami Gardens, a well-known entertainment venue featuring a high-tech driving range as well as a swanky lounge with drinks and games.
Diddy's lowkey family outing was days after his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were raided on Monday as part of a sex trafficking investigation. RadarOnline.com should note that Diddy has not currently been charged with any crime.
This outlet exclusively learned that he had been served on one particular matter just days before authorities showed up at his doorsteps.
Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that a process server walked up to Diddy's $40 million Beverly Hills mansion and handed the legal documents related to one of the lawsuits he is facing to a man who wouldn't give up his name on March 19.
An officer with the Department of Homeland Security clarified that the raids did not come out of the blue.
"We are responding to concrete, detailed, explicit allegations," the officer explained. "We didn't choose his name out of a hat. We had allegations that we're following up on."
"A federal judge had to sign off. This isn't a witch hunt," they told The New York Post. "We became aware of certain allegations during the course of the civil suits against Mr. Combs."
Diddy has been embroiled in controversy since his ex-girlfriend Cassie, real name Casandra Ventura, filed a bombshell lawsuit against him accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse.
The exes settled the very next day, following which three further lawsuits were filed alleging sexual assault against the entrepreneur, all of which Diddy has vehemently denied.
Diddy said, "Enough is enough," while adding, "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."