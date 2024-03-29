SPOTTED: Diddy Breaks Cover With Twin Daughters at Topgolf Miami After Raids

Sean "Diddy" Combs enjoyed some tee time with his twin daughters last night in Miami, flashing a peace sign amid the ongoing federal sex trafficking probe that led to the raid of two of his properties.

Eyewitnesses said the hip-hop mogul appeared in good spirits while rocking a Sergio Tacchini velour tracksuit. His girls, Jessie and D'Lila, opted for matching outfits, sporting black leggings, crop tops, and zip-up jackets paired with sunglasses during their evening outing.