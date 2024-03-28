Diddy Served Sexual Assault Legal Papers at Beverly Hills Mansion Days Before Federal Agents Raided $40 Million Pad
Sean "Diddy" Combs was served legal papers related to one of his accuser's rape lawsuits just days before Homeland Security agents bombarded two of his properties, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Documents obtained by this outlet reveal that a process server walked up to the embattled music mogul's $40 million Beverly Hills mansion and handed the legal documents related to Liza Gardner's lawsuit to a man who wouldn't give up his name on March 19.
The process server claimed that at 1:50 PM that same day, they "served a true copy of a SUMMONS, FIRST AMENDED COMPLAINT, ATTORNEY VERIFICATION upon SEAN COMBS" at his Beverly Hills abode. They also stated that they left the documents with a "John Doe," citing the person "refused to provide" their name but "is known to be the RESIDENT" and over 14 years of age.
The process server described the person as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, who is 35, 230 lbs., and 6'1."
Not only was Diddy officially served the paperwork at the same mansion that was raided by federal agents days after, but a separate process server revealed they deposited a copy of the docs in the mail and sent it to his Beverly Hills address.
"On 03/20/2024 at 2:00 PM, I deposited in the United States mail another true copy of aforementioned documents properly enclosed and sealed in a post-paid wrapper addressed upon SEAN COMBS," the document read. "The envelope was marked 'personal and confidential' and not indicating on the outside thereof, by return address or otherwise, that the communication is from and attorney or concerns an action against the person to be served."
Gardner sued Diddy last year, accusing the disgraced superstar and his friend Aaron Hall of raping her in the '90s when she was a teen. She alleged she was "physically forced into having sex with Combs against her will” and given alcohol by two men while she was underage.
“At the time Combs assaulted Ms. Gardner, she recalls feeling the side effects of the alcohol,” her complaint read. “She recalls Combs mounting her, and forcing up her skirt, pulling her underwear to the side and forcefully penetrating her.”
Gardner claimed that when it was over, she got dressed and Hall “barged into the room, pinned her down and forced” her to have sex with him. The accuser also claimed that Diddy choked her until she passed out days after the alleged assault.
Gardner is one of the four alleged victims to file a lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records tycoon.
As this outlet reported, federal agents swarmed Diddy's Beverly Hills and Miami homes on Monday, collecting potential evidence in a sex trafficking investigation centered around the mogul.
His ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, was the first to file a lawsuit against Diddy, claiming he trafficked, raped and beat her during their 10-year romance. They have since settled, but three others have come forward with legal action against the rapper, including music producer Lil Rod.
Diddy has denied all allegations against him, with his attorney calling Homeland Security's raids "a witch hunt." The lawyer also claimed that "there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences" against Diddy's employees and his children, Justin Combs, 30, and King Combs, 25, who were handcuffed and detained — but not arrested — in the L.A. raid.