Diddy Served Sexual Assault Legal Papers at Beverly Hills Mansion Days Before Federal Agents Raided $40 Million Pad

Sean "Diddy" Combs was served legal papers related to one of his accuser's rape lawsuits just days before Homeland Security agents bombarded two of his properties, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Documents obtained by this outlet reveal that a process server walked up to the embattled music mogul's $40 million Beverly Hills mansion and handed the legal documents related to Liza Gardner's lawsuit to a man who wouldn't give up his name on March 19.