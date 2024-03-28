50 Cent's Ex Daphne Joy Threatens to Sue Lil Rod Over Sex Worker Allegations in $30 Million Diddy Lawsuit
Rapper 50 Cent's ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, has threatened to sue Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones over accusations against her in his $30 million lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In Lil Rod's lawsuit, he claimed Diddy paid City Girls rapper Caresha Romeka Brownlee, A.K.A. Yung Mami, and Joy a monthly fee for alleged sex work.
On Thursday, Joy took to Instagram to deny the accusations — and revealed she's "retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies" against Lil Rod. Joy posted a statement to her Instagram stories as well as a post.
"I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit," Joy wrote. "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination."
"I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney," Joy added.
On Instagram stories, Joy posted a selfie video shaking her head. While much of the model's face was out of frame, what was visible appeared to show she was overcome with emotion with flushed cheeks and red nose, presumably from crying.
"I wouldn't wish this on any woman. God hears me and that's all that matters," Joy captured the story.
Joy shares 12-year-old son Sire with 50 Cent.
As this outlet reported, sources close to the situation said in the wake of the accusations made in Lil Rod's lawsuit, the Many Men rapper plans to take Joy to court in pursuit of sole custody of his son.
"Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son," an insider told Us Weekly.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In his lawsuit, Rodney claimed he was sexually harassed by Diddy while working for him from September 2022 to November 2023.
The music producer further accused Diddy of sex trafficking several women. Rodney claimed the music mogul "bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend," which included Joy, Yung Mami and other women.
50 Cent addressed Rodney's accusations in an Instagram story post on Wednesday that was seemingly directed at Joy, who he dated between 2011 and 2012.
"I didn't know you was a sex worker, 👀 you little sex worker. LOL 😆 Yo this s—t is a movie," the rapper wrote.