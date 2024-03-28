50 Cent's Ex Daphne Joy Threatens to Sue Lil Rod Over Sex Worker Allegations in $30 Million Diddy Lawsuit

50 Cents' ex Daphne Joy said she's exploring legal action against Lil Rod over his $30 million lawsuit against Diddy.

In Lil Rod's lawsuit, he claimed Diddy paid City Girls rapper Caresha Romeka Brownlee , A.K.A. Yung Mami, and Joy a monthly fee for alleged sex work.

Rapper 50 Cent 's ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy , has threatened to sue Rodney " Lil Rod " Jones over accusations against her in his $30 million lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Joy responded to Lil Rod's accusations included in his $30 million lawsuit against Diddy.

"I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit ," Joy wrote. "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination."

On Thursday, Joy took to Instagram to deny the accusations — and revealed she's "retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies" against Lil Rod. Joy posted a statement to her Instagram stories as well as a post.

Joy denied Rodney's accusations that she was one of Diddy's alleged sex workers.

"I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney," Joy added.

On Instagram stories, Joy posted a selfie video shaking her head. While much of the model's face was out of frame, what was visible appeared to show she was overcome with emotion with flushed cheeks and red nose, presumably from crying.

"I wouldn't wish this on any woman. God hears me and that's all that matters," Joy captured the story.