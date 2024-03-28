50 Cent's Baby Mama Dragged Into Diddy's $30 Million Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Rapper 50 Cent's baby mama Daphne Joy got dragged into legal drama surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs. The model was name-dropped in an eight-figure sexual harassment lawsuit that the hip-hop mogul is facing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As we previously reported, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. alleged in a civil complaint in New York federal court last month that Combs sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him for over a year while simultaneously using many tactics to maintain "dominion and control."
The two collaborated on his most recent record, The Love Album: Off the Grid, released in Sept. 2023. Within the docs, Jones alleged that Combs and other defendants "knowingly and intentionally participated in, perpetrated, assisted, supported, facilitated a sex-trafficking venture" while making claims about two other stars in the music industry.
According to the complaint, Combs allegedly bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend including Caresha Romeka Brownlee AKA "Yung Miami" from the rap group City Girls and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez AKA "Daphne Joy," who shares a child with 50 Cent (real name: Curtis James Jackson III).
The women were claimed to have been paid a monthly fee to work as Diddy's sex workers within the bombshell docs. RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment.
Earlier this week, Homeland Security agents conducted searches of Holmby Hills and Miami mansions associated with Combs as part of a federal inquiry into sex trafficking allegations.
Diddy has not been charged, nor arrested, and his attorney has slammed the raids as a "witch hunt."
The "Candy Shop" rapper, meanwhile, has been vocal throughout Diddy's legal battles, vowing to release a docuseries that exposes the hip-hop mogul. "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy done they don't come like that unless they got a case," Jackson III recently captioned a post.
RadarOnline.com should note that Diddy has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," a lawyer said on Diddy's behalf. "His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies."
His lawyer continued, "We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."