50 Cent's Baby Mama Dragged Into Diddy's $30 Million Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Rapper 50 Cent's baby mama Daphne Joy got dragged into legal drama surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs. The model was name-dropped in an eight-figure sexual harassment lawsuit that the hip-hop mogul is facing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As we previously reported, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. alleged in a civil complaint in New York federal court last month that Combs sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him for over a year while simultaneously using many tactics to maintain "dominion and control."