Diddy Wasn't Tipped Off on Raids or Investigation, Embattled Rapper Had No Idea What Was Coming: Sources

diddy raid pp
Source: MEGA

Diddy wasn't tipped off that Homeland Security agents would be raiding his homes.

By:

Mar. 26 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Diddy wasn't tipped off that Homeland Security agents would be raiding his homes despite what some might suspect considering his jet was practically wheels up when the feds swarmed his Los Angeles and Miami properties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

However, sources shared the Bad Boy founder had no idea what was coming on Monday.

diddy neighbor suvs girls swimsuits mansion pp
Source: MEGA

Diddy was at the airport in Miami when agents swarmed two of his mansions.

Insiders familiar with the situation told TMZ that Diddy and his team were in the dark about the strategically planned raids. As this outlet reported, the rap mogul's sons, Justin, 30, and King, 25, were detained and handcuffed after Homeland Security descended in LA, collecting potential evidence after searching through the property.

At that same time, Diddy broke cover at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport for a pre-planned trip with some of his other children for Spring Break.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Diddy is reportedly at the center of a federal investigation into allegations of sex trafficking, abuse, firearms, and more.

While some were skeptical if Diddy knew the feds were coming, insiders shared he was completely oblivious to the situation and not on the run when the saga unfolded.

The recording executive is allegedly at the center of a federal investigation stemming from accusations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, firearms, distributing illegal narcotics, and more.

RadarOnline.com told you — the warrants were issued in federal court out of NY.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” a rep for Homeland Security Investigations confirmed yesterday after the raids.

MORE ON:
Diddy
diddy not prohibited from leaving country yet feds investigation raids california miami mansions yung miami
Source: MEGA

Chaos erupted outside Diddy's multimillion-dollar properties, with two of his sons being handcuffed.

At least four individuals associated with Diddy have been interviewed by the feds, with an alleged three more scheduled post-raid, reported NBC News. Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com showed agents leaving Diddy's home with potential evidence in clear bags and boxes. Several of the embattled rapper's phones were reportedly seized.

diddy neighbor suvs girls swimsuits mansion
Source: MEGA

Diddy has not addressed the raids or investigation.

Diddy has been hit with several lawsuits, including one from his ex-girlfriend Cassie, in which she accused him of rape, sex trafficking, abuse, and more. At least three others have filed lawsuits against him, accusing the mogul of various sex crimes.

Diddy has not released a statement addressing the raids or investigation. The lawsuit with Cassie has since been settled, with the rapper admitting no wrongdoing. Diddy has denied all the allegations against him.

