Diddy Wasn't Tipped Off on Raids or Investigation, Embattled Rapper Had No Idea What Was Coming: Sources
Diddy wasn't tipped off that Homeland Security agents would be raiding his homes despite what some might suspect considering his jet was practically wheels up when the feds swarmed his Los Angeles and Miami properties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, sources shared the Bad Boy founder had no idea what was coming on Monday.
Insiders familiar with the situation told TMZ that Diddy and his team were in the dark about the strategically planned raids. As this outlet reported, the rap mogul's sons, Justin, 30, and King, 25, were detained and handcuffed after Homeland Security descended in LA, collecting potential evidence after searching through the property.
At that same time, Diddy broke cover at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport for a pre-planned trip with some of his other children for Spring Break.
While some were skeptical if Diddy knew the feds were coming, insiders shared he was completely oblivious to the situation and not on the run when the saga unfolded.
The recording executive is allegedly at the center of a federal investigation stemming from accusations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, firearms, distributing illegal narcotics, and more.
RadarOnline.com told you — the warrants were issued in federal court out of NY.
"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” a rep for Homeland Security Investigations confirmed yesterday after the raids.
- Diddy's Sons Justin & King Look Stressed While Collecting Stuff From Dad's LA Mansion After Being Detained in Raid
- SPOTTED: Diddy Looks Tense at Miami Airport Hours After Feds Raid Homes, Stopped by Agents
- Feds Interview Seven People Associated With Diddy After Raids on Rapper's LA and Miami Homes: Report
At least four individuals associated with Diddy have been interviewed by the feds, with an alleged three more scheduled post-raid, reported NBC News. Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com showed agents leaving Diddy's home with potential evidence in clear bags and boxes. Several of the embattled rapper's phones were reportedly seized.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Diddy has been hit with several lawsuits, including one from his ex-girlfriend Cassie, in which she accused him of rape, sex trafficking, abuse, and more. At least three others have filed lawsuits against him, accusing the mogul of various sex crimes.
Diddy has not released a statement addressing the raids or investigation. The lawsuit with Cassie has since been settled, with the rapper admitting no wrongdoing. Diddy has denied all the allegations against him.