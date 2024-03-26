Diddy's Sons Justin & King Look Stressed While Collecting Stuff From Dad's LA Mansion After Being Detained in Raid
Diddy's sons Justin and King appeared downcast and stressed while gathering their belongings from their father's Los Angeles mansion hours after being detained in a federal raid when Homeland Security agents swarmed the property, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the music mogul's Beverly Hills and Miami homes were raided on Monday, with photos emerging of Justin, 30, and King, 25, being handcuffed and escorted out of the Tinsletown property.
Sources spilled that Diddy's sons weren't arrested despite being cuffed by officers as Homeland Security agents combed through the home for potential evidence connected to a sex trafficking case, reported Fox 11.
Hours later, Justin and King returned to their daddy's abode to grab their belongings.
The brothers were photographed arriving separately at what appeared to be the empty mansion — a complete contrast to the chaotic scene earlier in the day. Justin arrived the first at around 10:30 PM, with the paparazzi catching him exiting the home after gathering boxes and luggage.
He wore a black sweatshirt with the word "love," a nod to his embattled father.
Justin put the hoodie over his head to shield himself from the nearby shutterbugs stationed outside the gate; however, the strain from the day was all over his face. His little brother arrived later to grab his things.
King was pictured in a yellow sweatshirt and red headband while being chauffeured in the backseat of a large SUV with a female who appeared to be his girlfriend.
Sources told TMZ that no one in Diddy's family was arrested yesterday. The record executive, 54, was also not arrested. Diddy broke cover at a private airport in Miami when the raids were taking place. He was pacing outside but looked relatively calm, considering the situation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
At least four individuals associated with Diddy have been interviewed by the feds, with an alleged three more scheduled post-raid, reported NBC News.
"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” a rep for Homeland Security Investigations confirmed shortly after the raids.
Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com showed agents leaving Diddy's home with potential evidence in clear bags. Several of Diddy's phones were reportedly seized in the raid.
The rapper was to depart for a trip to the Bahamas; however, it's unclear if he made the trip as planned.
Diddy has been slapped with several lawsuits, including one from his ex-girlfriend Cassie, in which she accused him of rape, sex trafficking, abuse, and more. At least three others have filed lawsuits against him, accusing the mogul of various sex crimes.
Diddy has not released a statement addressing the raids or investigation. The lawsuit with Cassie has since been settled. Diddy has admitted to no wrongdoing.