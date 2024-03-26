Diddy's Sons Justin & King Look Stressed While Collecting Stuff From Dad's LA Mansion After Being Detained in Raid

Diddy's sons Justin and King appeared downcast and stressed while gathering their belongings from their father's Los Angeles mansion hours after being detained in a federal raid when Homeland Security agents swarmed the property, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the music mogul's Beverly Hills and Miami homes were raided on Monday, with photos emerging of Justin, 30, and King, 25, being handcuffed and escorted out of the Tinsletown property.