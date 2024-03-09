Your tip
21 Celebrity Fights That Shocked Hollywood: From Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian to Donald Trump and Russell Brand

most outrageous celebrity feuds of all time revealed
Source: MEGA
Mar. 9 2024

Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian

beyonce and kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé's fans were left confused after Kim Kardashian and her family attended her concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian sparked feud rumors a few years ago amid the singer's husband Jay-Z's fight with the reality TV star's now ex-husband, Kanye West.

Their dispute was so extreme that a buzz claimed preventive steps were taken before the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards so they would not bump into each other. Kardashian's representative dismissed the reports afterward.

Charlize Theron and Tia Mowry

charlize theron and tia mowery
Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron cleared up the rumors of her alleged feud with Tia Mowry during her appearance in 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' in 2017.

Feud rumors surrounded Charlize Theron and Tia Mowry after the Seventeen Again actress told InTouch Weekly that the 48-year-old Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest actress was rude when they met at a SoulCycle gym.

However, Theron soon explained that the infamous interaction never happened.

Ciara and Rihanna

ciara and rihanna
Source: MEGA

They eventually took their beef online.

Ciara ignited her beef with Rihanna when she revealed to E! Fashion Police in 2011 that they met at a party where the Diamonds crooner "was not the nicest." She added that she had always loved and respected Rihanna but was snubbed in return.

Donald Trump and Russell Brand

donald trump and russel brand
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Russel Brand got involved in a Twitter (now X) war.

Former POTUS Donald Trump seemingly got bored, so he hit Russell Brand with an online tirade after seeing him on TV. He asked his X's followers what people see in the actor-comedian, calling him a "major loser" afterward.

Brand responded and dropped a bomb when he tweeted a link to the story titled Exposing How Donald Trump Really Made His Fortune: Inheritance from Dad and the Government's Protection Mostly Did the Trick.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and 50 Cent

floyd mayweather and cent
Source: MEGA

The duo used to be closed before an issue crumbled their relationship.

Money issues took a toll on the friendship Floyd Mayweather Jr. and 50 Cent used to share.

The rapper managed the boxer's promotions company while Mayweather Jr. served his prison sentence in a misdemeanor domestic battery case. After contributing so much to the company, 50 Cent reportedly never got back the $2 million the retired athlete owed him.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Martha Stewart

gwyneth paltrow and martha stewart
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow and Martha Stewart had a heated exchange about their brands.

Gwyneth Paltrow did not let Martha Stewart bring down her wellness company.

In 2008, the Avengers actress launched Goop, which the American businesswoman accused of copying her.

"She just needs to be quiet, she's a movie star," Stewart told Bloomberg TV. "If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn't be trying to be Martha Stewart."

Paltrow made the best revenge move by hiring Martha Stewart Living's former CEO, Lisa Gersh.

Kanye West and Jimmy Kimmel

kanye west and jimmy kimmel
Source: MEGA

They argued over a parody sketch in 2013.

Kanye West and Jimmy Kimmel exchanged jabs in 2013 after the TV host's skit poked fun at the rapper's BBC interview. He tapped two kids to recreate the interview, leading West to blast him and call him a "manipulative media m-----------."

Lil' Kim and Nicki Minaj

lil kim and nicki minaj
Source: MEGA

Lil' Kim and Nicki Minaj's feud extended over the years after they ignited the beef.

Lil' Kim accused Nicki Minaj of copying her 1996 album cover and creating the same post for her Playtime Is Over mixtape in 2007. Their feud became more prominent after meeting at a Lil Wayne concert backstage, and they continued brawling since then.

Miley Cyrus and Annie Lennox

miley cyrus and annie lenox
Source: MEGA

Annie Lennox criticized Miley Cyrus' NSFW pictures and public behavior.

After Sinead O'Connor berated Miley Cyrus, Annie Lennox joined the club and slammed the singer over her NSFW online posts.

She wrote on Facebook, "I'm disturbed and dismayed by the recent spate of overtly sexualised performances and videos. You know the ones I'm talking about. It seems obvious that certain record companies are peddling highly-styled pornography with musical accompaniment."

Lennox also said in her interview that twerking is "not feminism" and "not liberating and empowering" following the Hannah Montana star's twerking session at the MTV Music Awards in 2013.

Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber

orlando bloom and justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber have not spoken to each other following their fight in Ibiza in 2014.

Instead of their mouths, Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber let their fists talk during their heated fight in Ibiza in 2014. They got physical years after the pop star attended a Victoria's Secret fashion show where he reportedly got cozy with the actor's then-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Rita Ora and Kim Kardashian

rita ora and kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

They reportedly made up years after their feud.

Another 2014 MTV VMAs feud emerged when Kardashian refused to sit near Rita Ora, and instead opted to be with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The billionaire did not want to associate herself with the singer after Ora "screwed" with her brother Rob [Kardashian] 's head before their ugly breakup in 2012.

Seth Rogen and Justin Bieber

seth rogen and justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber remains silent despite Seth Rogen's continuous attacks against him.

Seth Rogen has been vocal about how much he hates Justin Bieber.

The 41-year-old comedian started their beef in January 2014 by posting on Twitter, now X, a message calling the singer a "piece of s---."

"He Bieber seems like he's obnoxious and ungrateful, insincere, and he puts people's lives at danger," he told Andy Cohen during an interview on Watch What Happens Live.

The Ghost singer responded, and said, "Sorry I didn't ow down when I asked 2 meet u was probably a bit shy and didn't want to be over the top but still. love ur movies."

Shonda Rhimes and Katherine Heigl

shonda rhimes and katherine heigl
Source: MEGA

Shonda Rhimes and Katherine Heigl's fallout led the actress to leave 'Grey's Anatomy' in 2010.

Grey's Anatomy almost landed Katherine Heigl an Emmy in 2008 after winning the Best Supporting Actress the previous year. However, she withdrew and let go of the chance, saying she "did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination."

Shonda Rhimes responded to the cast member's behavior, revealing she implemented a "no a------- policy" and adding, "There are no Heigls in this situation."

Snoop Dogg and Iggy Azalea

snoop dogg and iggy azalea
Source: MEGA

The male rapper eventually ended their feud and apologized to Iggy Azalea.

Snoop Dogg started a war of words online by comparing photos of makeup-free Iggy Azalea to a photo of a seemingly albino African-American woman. He even captioned the post, "Iggy Azalea No Make Up."

"Why would you post such a mean pic on Insta when you send your bodyguards to ask me for pictures every time we are at shows together?" the 33-year-old Kream rapper hit back. "My bodyguard stopped the fire truck that saved your friend's life in Canada when he almost burnt down the hotel."

Azalea also exposed Snoop Dogg and accused him of being nice when she spoke to him, only to be disappointed by his behavior.

Steve Wynn and George Clooney

steve wynn and george clooney
Source: MEGA

Steve Wynn and George Clooney made headlines after their verbal barbs in 2014.

Steve Wynn and George Clooney turned their expensive dinner into a fierce feud inside the casino mogul's $2 billion resort when they began to talk about then-President Barack Obama.

Wynn called Obama an "a-----," which he later denied.

Clooney, a close friend of the former POTUS, recalled how Wynn "...called the president an a------. I said that the president was my longtime friend, and then he said, 'Your friend is an a------'... At that point I told Steve that HE was an a------ and that I wasn't going to sit at his table while he was being such a j------. And I walked out."

Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis

sylvester stallone and bruce willis
Source: MEGA

The action stars have decades-long friendship, though they hit a glitch after a fight.

The Expendables fans were left clueless after Bruce Willis did not appear in The Expendables 3 after his character, Mr. Church, was dropped. Reports said that he and Sylvester Stallone had a feud over salary negotiation for the film, as the frontotemporal dementia-stricken actor wanted to have $4 million for four days of filming while his costar would not go above $3 million.

Tamar Braxton and Chris Brown

tamar braxton and chris brown
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Karrueche Tran at that time.

Chris Brown did not like it when Tamar Braxton commented on his relationship with Karrueche Tran.

The All the Way Home singer spoke about the romance with her The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon, saying that Karrueche put up with the male singer's antics only because of his popularity. Brown soon slammed the two and called Braxton a "Muppet" and Bailon an "ole trout mouth a—b----."

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

taylor swift and katy perry
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry planned to collaborate, but it did not happen because of their lasting feud.Things changed between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry after initially supporting each other. In her interview with Rolling Stone, Swift said her song Bad Blood was about a woman in the music industry. "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," she said. "She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'" Perry seemingly responded to the interview the next day and wrote, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing..."

Terrence Howard and Robert Downey Jr.

terrence howard and robert downey jr
Source: MEGA

Who would have thought 'Iron Man' caused Terrance Howard and Robert Downey Jr.'s feud?

Terrence Howard and Robert Downey Jr. never got the chance to work together again after starring in the first Iron Man film. Downey famously played the titular role of Tony Stark, while Howard only played U.S. Air Force liaison James "Rhodey" Rhodes in the franchise.

Entertainment Weekly said Howard showed troublesome behavior on the movie's set, leading him to lose his role to Don Cheadle after Marvel tried to lowball him.

"I called my friend, that I helped get the first job, and he didn't call me back for three months," he said, referring to Downey Jr.

The Kardashians and Joan Rivers

the kardashians and joan rivers
Source: MEGA

Joan Rivers died on September 4, 2014, after suffering an anoxic encephalopathy due to hypoxic arrest.

Joan Rivers attacked Kim, but she ended up angering the whole Kardashian clan for spoofing The Kardashians star's infamous s—tape with Ray J for Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best. She also said North West "ugly" in one of her standup performances.

"That baby is ugly. … I've never seen a six-month-old so desperately in need of a waxing," she said.

Tyrese Gibson and James Franco

tyrese gibson and james franco
Source: MEGA

They worked together in the 2006 drama, 'Annapolis.'

James Franco did not impress Tyrese Gibson in his acting on the set of Annapolis. The costars reportedly ignited a real-life feud due to their physical scenes as Franco hit Gibson for real.

"I respect method actors, but he never snapped out of character. Whenever we'd have to get in the ring for boxing scenes, and even during practice, the dude was full-on hitting me," Gibson said.

