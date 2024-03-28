Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Diddy
Exclusive Details

50 Cent Seeking Full Custody of 12-Year-Old Son After Ex Daphne Joy Dragged Into Diddy Scandal

diddy cent pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 28 2024, Updated 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

50 Cent will be headed to court to obtain full custody of his son Sire after his baby mama Daphne Joy was named in bombshell court documents.

Sources close to the situation revealed that 50 decided he needs to make the move after seeing shocking allegations about his ex in Lil Rod’s $30 million sexual harassment lawsuit against Diddy.

Article continues below advertisement
cent
Source: mega

In Lil Rod’s suit, he claimed Combs paid Caresha Romeka Brownlee AKA "Yung Miami" from the rap group City Girls and Daphne Joy, who shares a child with 50 Cent [real name: Curtis James Jackson III] a monthly fee to be his sex workers.

An insider told Us Weekly, “Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son.”

Article continues below advertisement
daphne joy
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

The rapper and the 37-year-old model dated from 2011 to 2012. They share 12-year-old Sire. Joy has yet to respond to the allegations.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in his lawsuit, Jones claimed he was sexually harassed by Diddy while working for him from September 2022 to November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy lil rod federal lawsuit universal music group harassment battle feds raid
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Diddy
Article continues below advertisement

In his suit, he said, “Throughout his time with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a Producer on the Love album.”

Jones claimed he “was forced by Mr. Combs to work in Mr. Combs' bathroom as Mr. Combs walked around naked and showered in a clear glass enclosure.”

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's powerhouse lawyer Shawn Holley slammed Lil Rod's lawsuit. She said, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement
feds diddy allegations detailed raids not random
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Universal Music filed a motion to dismiss all claims against the label in Lil Rod's lawsuit. Hours later, Lil Rod blasted the move claiming the label was attempting to distance itself from Diddy's recent run-in with the law.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.