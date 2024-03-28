50 Cent Seeking Full Custody of 12-Year-Old Son After Ex Daphne Joy Dragged Into Diddy Scandal
50 Cent will be headed to court to obtain full custody of his son Sire after his baby mama Daphne Joy was named in bombshell court documents.
Sources close to the situation revealed that 50 decided he needs to make the move after seeing shocking allegations about his ex in Lil Rod’s $30 million sexual harassment lawsuit against Diddy.
In Lil Rod’s suit, he claimed Combs paid Caresha Romeka Brownlee AKA "Yung Miami" from the rap group City Girls and Daphne Joy, who shares a child with 50 Cent [real name: Curtis James Jackson III] a monthly fee to be his sex workers.
An insider told Us Weekly, “Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son.”
The rapper and the 37-year-old model dated from 2011 to 2012. They share 12-year-old Sire. Joy has yet to respond to the allegations.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in his lawsuit, Jones claimed he was sexually harassed by Diddy while working for him from September 2022 to November 2023.
In his suit, he said, “Throughout his time with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a Producer on the Love album.”
Jones claimed he “was forced by Mr. Combs to work in Mr. Combs' bathroom as Mr. Combs walked around naked and showered in a clear glass enclosure.”
Diddy's powerhouse lawyer Shawn Holley slammed Lil Rod's lawsuit. She said, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."
"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Universal Music filed a motion to dismiss all claims against the label in Lil Rod's lawsuit. Hours later, Lil Rod blasted the move claiming the label was attempting to distance itself from Diddy's recent run-in with the law.