Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Diddy
Exclusive Details

Diddy Lawsuit: Adult Film Star ‘Knockout’ Claims His Image Was Used in Male Producer’s Bombshell Suit NOT Stevie J

diddy male adult film star knockout speaks out images stevie j bombshell lawsuit lil rod assault
Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM/KNOCKOUTD33

The adult film star is speaking out to defend Stevie J.

By:

Feb. 27 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A male adult film star spoke out after his images were used in the sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy by male music producer Lil Rod, RadarOnline.com has learned.

D’Angelo ‘Knockout’ Marquis said his photos were misused in the case brought against the music mogul.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy male adult film star knockout speaks out images stevie j bombshell lawsuit lil rod assault
Source: MEGA

Diddy's lawyer fired back at the claims.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, producer Lil Rod sued claiming Diddy [real name: Sean Combs] subjected him to unauthorized groping.

The producer said he lived and traveled with Diddy from September 2022 to November 2023. Lil Rod worked on Diddy’s latest album Love.

Article continues below advertisement

The suit claimed, “Mr. Combs required Mr. Jones to record him constantly. On several occasions, Mr. Combs took Mr. Jones cellphone and began recording himself. As a result, Mr. Jones has secured HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity.”

Lil Rod said he witnessed Diddy — along with Diddy’s inner circle — procure ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana and mushrooms. In addition, Lil Rod claimed, “Throughout his time living with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones was the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs.”

diddy male adult film star knockout speaks out images stevie j bombshell lawsuit lil rod assault
Source: INSTAGRAM/KNOCKOUTD33

Knockout

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, Jones claimed he “was forced by Mr. Combs to work in Mr. Combs' bathroom as Mr. Combs walked around naked and showered in a clear glass enclosure.”

Jones said he complained about the behavior but was told, “Sean will be Sean” by one of Diddy’s executives.

MORE ON:
Diddy
diddy male adult film star knockout speaks out images stevie j bombshell lawsuit lil rod assault
Source: NSTAGRAM/KNOCKOUTD33

Knockout said it was him in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

“[The executive] also attempted to downplay Mr. Combs groping of Mr. Jones' anus and genitals, as friendly horseplay, stating that those acts were Mr. Combs way of “showing that he likes you [Mr. Jones],” the lawsuit alleged.

In addition, Jones said he believed he was being groomed by Diddy to participate in homosexual behavior with the music mogul.

Jones claimed Diddy knew he was a fan of music producer Stevie J. He said Diddy sent him a video claiming to show Stevie J having sex with a man. Jones included screenshots of the alleged video of Stevie J.

However, Knockout was quick to shut down the claim. He said the man in the screenshot was him and not Stevie J. “This is not him, it’s me, y’all really be trying it,” he wrote on Twitter.

Stevie J has yet to respond to the allegations.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy male adult film star knockout speaks out images stevie j bombshell lawsuit lil rod assault
Source: MEGA

Stevie J has yet to respond to the claims.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Diddy’s powerhouse lawyer Shawn Holley called Lil Rod ‘nothing more than a liar.”

She said, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

Holley added, "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.