Diddy Lawsuit: Adult Film Star ‘Knockout’ Claims His Image Was Used in Male Producer’s Bombshell Suit NOT Stevie J
A male adult film star spoke out after his images were used in the sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy by male music producer Lil Rod, RadarOnline.com has learned.
D’Angelo ‘Knockout’ Marquis said his photos were misused in the case brought against the music mogul.
The suit claimed, “Mr. Combs required Mr. Jones to record him constantly. On several occasions, Mr. Combs took Mr. Jones cellphone and began recording himself. As a result, Mr. Jones has secured HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity.”
Lil Rod said he witnessed Diddy — along with Diddy’s inner circle — procure ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana and mushrooms. In addition, Lil Rod claimed, “Throughout his time living with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones was the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs.”
In addition, Jones claimed he “was forced by Mr. Combs to work in Mr. Combs' bathroom as Mr. Combs walked around naked and showered in a clear glass enclosure.”
Jones said he complained about the behavior but was told, “Sean will be Sean” by one of Diddy’s executives.
“[The executive] also attempted to downplay Mr. Combs groping of Mr. Jones' anus and genitals, as friendly horseplay, stating that those acts were Mr. Combs way of “showing that he likes you [Mr. Jones],” the lawsuit alleged.
In addition, Jones said he believed he was being groomed by Diddy to participate in homosexual behavior with the music mogul.
Jones claimed Diddy knew he was a fan of music producer Stevie J. He said Diddy sent him a video claiming to show Stevie J having sex with a man. Jones included screenshots of the alleged video of Stevie J.
However, Knockout was quick to shut down the claim. He said the man in the screenshot was him and not Stevie J. “This is not him, it’s me, y’all really be trying it,” he wrote on Twitter.
Stevie J has yet to respond to the allegations.
Diddy’s powerhouse lawyer Shawn Holley called Lil Rod ‘nothing more than a liar.”
She said, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."
Holley added, "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."