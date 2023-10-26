L.A. Trainer Deletes IG as Backlash Grows for Tearing Down Poster of Kidnapped Israeli Kids
A fitness trainer accused of tearing down a poster of kidnapped Israeli kids outside Gold's Gym in Venice, California, has deactivated his Instagram account as backlash grows.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Zaid Shaat, 30, was identified following the incident on Wednesday. The workout instructor found himself at the center of controversy after a now-viral video emerged of him with a crumpled flyer in hand.
Shaat was confronted by a man outside of the popular fitness center Wednesday afternoon.
"If you're so proud of yourself, why are you tearing it down?" the man asked, to which Shaat replied, "I am proud of myself."
He doubled down and told the man to "get the f--- away."
The bio on Shaat's since-deleted Instagram account described him as a "Lifetime Natural Athlete" with a zest for motivating people to live a healthy lifestyle. "I am passionate about helping people achieve their goals and dreams."
His website currently links to the Anti-Defamation League.
The video of Shaat was posted on the Stop Antisemitism X account, formerly Twitter, with many calling for the owner of the gym founded by famous Jewish bodybuilder Joe Gold to take action.
"Is this OK with you or are you going to cancel his membership? This man tore down posters of missing Israeli civilians and threw them into the trash outside of your Venice Beach gym. Where do you stand? For or against antisemitism?" one questioned.
"I hope @Schwarzenegger can show Zaid Shaat the very moving and educational video that he made about antisemitism, if he sees Zaid at @GoldsGymSoCal in Venice, CA," another stated while some others supported Shaat in their own X posts.
The Gold's Gym location has not yet publicly addressed the incident.
Shaat's video emerged as many other pro-Palestine activists expressed their views after Israel went on the offensive in the wake of Hamas' October 7 attack.
Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com reported on how a Jewish woman confronted a couple in Brooklyn, New York after they tore down her posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas. Emotions were running high during the tense interaction.
"You are not going to do it! Get the f--- out of here! This is American citizens! They're kidnapped! You f------ b----!" the camerawoman yelled while documenting their dispute.