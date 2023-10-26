L.A. Trainer Deletes IG as Backlash Grows for Tearing Down Poster of Kidnapped Israeli Kids

A fitness trainer is facing backlash after being caught tearing down a poster outside of Gold's Gym in Venice.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Zaid Shaat , 30, was identified following the incident on Wednesday. The workout instructor found himself at the center of controversy after a now-viral video emerged of him with a crumpled flyer in hand.

A fitness trainer accused of tearing down a poster of kidnapped Israeli kids outside Gold's Gym in Venice, California, has deactivated his Instagram account as backlash grows.

Shaat was confronted by a man outside of the popular fitness center Wednesday afternoon.

"If you're so proud of yourself, why are you tearing it down?" the man asked, to which Shaat replied, "I am proud of myself."

He doubled down and told the man to "get the f--- away."

The bio on Shaat's since-deleted Instagram account described him as a "Lifetime Natural Athlete" with a zest for motivating people to live a healthy lifestyle. "I am passionate about helping people achieve their goals and dreams."