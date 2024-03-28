Diddy Home Raid: Feds Seized Surveillance Video From Mogul's $40 Million Mansion, Sources Claim
Diddy’s home security footage was seized by the federal agents who raided his $40 million Beverly Hills mansion this week — according to sources close to the mogul.
On Monday, the feds ransacked Diddy’s home while searching for evidence as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Sources said the agents disabled the entertainer’s security system and seized the hard drive.
A source told TMZ that Diddy and his lawyers were taken aback by the force used during the raid on his Holmby Hills mansion. His team planned to review the security footage to see how the feds were on video but the footage had been taken.
The outlet said sources claimed the feds “knew the layout of the property before entering” because it was the first thing they did upon making their way into the home.
A source said there is no footage of the raid that ended with Diddy’s son Justin and King in handcuffs. Neither was arrested but both were detained for a period. Sources said the two were upset they were placed in handcuffs and made to look like criminals.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the feds raided Diddy's LA home and his Miami property as part of an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking, guns, and drugs.
Diddy's lawyer Aaron Dyer slammed the raids. He said, "there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."
He added, "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."
"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Dyer said.