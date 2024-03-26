Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Diddy

'What Are They Looking for?' Kim Porter's Ex Al B. Sure! Shares Cryptic Post Following Raid on Diddy's Homes

kim porter ex al b sure cryptic post diddy raids pp
Source: VRCP/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO; Connellan / MEGA

R&B singer Al B. Sure! reposted a TikToker's video about the raids of two properties associated with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

By:

Mar. 26 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

R&B singer Al B. Sure!, ex of Kim Porter and father of her son Quincy, reposted a TikToker's video about the raids of two properties associated with Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday.

"His L.A. and Miami homes have been raided by federal agents. What are they looking for?!" LaMarcus Rusk asked in the clip shared by Al B. via his Instagram Stories.

Article continues below advertisement

Led by Homeland Security, officials raided the addresses as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Seven people have so far been interviewed by the Southern District of New York in relation to sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms related Combs, according to reports.

In recent months, the media mogul has faced several legal battles for which he has denied wrongdoing, with lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and other misconduct.

"This is going on right now. As we speak," Rusk reported of the raids.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy not prohibited from leaving country yet feds investigation raids california miami mansions yung miami
Source: MEGA

Outside the raid on Diddy's $40 million mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

"Now can somebody let Al B. Sure! know what's going on. Them young one's ain't going to understand what that mean," he continued while looking right into the camera.

Al B. notably made headlines in the past for sounding off on a conspiracy theory surrounding Porter's death, insinuating there may have been foul play four years ago, as VladTV reported at the time.

RadarOnline.com should note that the LA County Coroner of Medical Examination determined that Porter passed from "lobar pneumonia" and that she died from "natural causes." She died in Nov. 2018 in her home. Porter was 47.

MORE ON:
Diddy
Article continues below advertisement
kim porter ex al b sure cryptic post diddy raids
Source: MEGA

Porter died in Nov. 2018 in her home. She was 47.

Article continues below advertisement

In the since-deleted post shared back in 2020, Al B. detailed "how it ripped the soul from my physical body" when he learned of her death. "I was on my way to film the pre-show packages for the #BETAwards with @tishacampbellmartin & @tichinaarnold when I received a call from PR icon #QueenieDonaldson asking me if I was ok and did I hear the news."

"I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn't just check out all of a sudden over [pneumonia]. That's some b--------. Really?" his post continued. "This is where I get in trouble."

"We just celebrated our son @Quincy's new deal and Christmas special with @Netflix, and she was in fantastic health as well laughing seeing me and @Diddy's mutual exchange at the theater. I'm going to leave it here."

Article continues below advertisement
kim porter ex al b sure cryptic post diddy raids
Source: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

"His L.A. and Miami homes have been raided by federal agents. What are they looking for?!" LaMarcus Rusk asked in the clip shared by Al B. via his Instagram Stories.

Article continues below advertisement

Around the time that Diddy reached a settlement in the sexual assault lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie back in Nov. 2023, Al B. sparked a debate online yet again when he shared a message about people with "grimy ways" who are "secretly part of shenanigans."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

He later clarified that it was not a post about Diddy, explaining, "I don't comment, speak on nor concern myself with court cases, the ensuing results or another man or woman’s business that's not my own, no matter how closely associated my artistic posts may reflect real life."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.