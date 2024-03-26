'What Are They Looking for?' Kim Porter's Ex Al B. Sure! Shares Cryptic Post Following Raid on Diddy's Homes
R&B singer Al B. Sure!, ex of Kim Porter and father of her son Quincy, reposted a TikToker's video about the raids of two properties associated with Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday.
"His L.A. and Miami homes have been raided by federal agents. What are they looking for?!" LaMarcus Rusk asked in the clip shared by Al B. via his Instagram Stories.
Led by Homeland Security, officials raided the addresses as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Seven people have so far been interviewed by the Southern District of New York in relation to sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms related Combs, according to reports.
In recent months, the media mogul has faced several legal battles for which he has denied wrongdoing, with lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and other misconduct.
"This is going on right now. As we speak," Rusk reported of the raids.
"Now can somebody let Al B. Sure! know what's going on. Them young one's ain't going to understand what that mean," he continued while looking right into the camera.
Al B. notably made headlines in the past for sounding off on a conspiracy theory surrounding Porter's death, insinuating there may have been foul play four years ago, as VladTV reported at the time.
RadarOnline.com should note that the LA County Coroner of Medical Examination determined that Porter passed from "lobar pneumonia" and that she died from "natural causes." She died in Nov. 2018 in her home. Porter was 47.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Honors Late Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter on Her Birthday as Allegations Continue to Mount
- Carefree Diddy Flashes Smile and One-Finger Salute as He Breaks Cover for Dinner With Son Despite Mounting Lawsuits
- Diddy Spotted Filming Reality Show With Family In St. Barths After Sharing First Glimpse At Newborn Daughter
In the since-deleted post shared back in 2020, Al B. detailed "how it ripped the soul from my physical body" when he learned of her death. "I was on my way to film the pre-show packages for the #BETAwards with @tishacampbellmartin & @tichinaarnold when I received a call from PR icon #QueenieDonaldson asking me if I was ok and did I hear the news."
"I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn't just check out all of a sudden over [pneumonia]. That's some b--------. Really?" his post continued. "This is where I get in trouble."
"We just celebrated our son @Quincy's new deal and Christmas special with @Netflix, and she was in fantastic health as well laughing seeing me and @Diddy's mutual exchange at the theater. I'm going to leave it here."
Around the time that Diddy reached a settlement in the sexual assault lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie back in Nov. 2023, Al B. sparked a debate online yet again when he shared a message about people with "grimy ways" who are "secretly part of shenanigans."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
He later clarified that it was not a post about Diddy, explaining, "I don't comment, speak on nor concern myself with court cases, the ensuing results or another man or woman’s business that's not my own, no matter how closely associated my artistic posts may reflect real life."