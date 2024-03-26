'What Are They Looking for?' Kim Porter's Ex Al B. Sure! Shares Cryptic Post Following Raid on Diddy's Homes

Led by Homeland Security, officials raided the addresses as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Seven people have so far been interviewed by the Southern District of New York in relation to sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms related Combs, according to reports.

In recent months, the media mogul has faced several legal battles for which he has denied wrongdoing, with lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and other misconduct.

"This is going on right now. As we speak," Rusk reported of the raids.