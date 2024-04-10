Diddy Documentary: Man Cashing in on 'Diddy Do It' Trademark Hopes to Team Up With 50 Cent or Hulu for Possible Collab
The man trying to trademark "Diddy Do It" hopes to pair up with production trailblazers for a project about Sean "Diddy" Combs amid his ongoing legal battles and federal investigation into sex trafficking charges. Tevin Symonette, who applied for the trademark, spoke to RadarOnline.com, revealing he's keen on "exploring potential collaborations" with 50 Cent and his production company, G-Unit Films and Television Inc. But if that doesn't work out, he and his team are already discussing other avenues.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Symonette's Nashville-based BioPharmaceutical consulting company CMC Tech, LLC filed to trademark "Diddy Do It" on April 4.
"This trademark is exclusively designated for use within the realm of film and video production. Our primary goal is to push the boundaries of content creation within this space, crafting captivating narratives that resonate with diverse audiences," the company shared with RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.
Symonette revealed his team has not reached out to 50 Cent about the pitch, and he has other potential partnerships in his sights, which might come in handy considering sources close to the rapper-turned-businessman told RadarOnline.com that he never planned on using the "Diddy Do It" phrase for his project, which is already in the works.
However, 50 — whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III — seems to be the consulting firm's first choice.
"We deeply admire Mr. Jackson's groundbreaking contributions to the music industry and his visionary work in film and television. By securing the 'Diddy Do It' trademark, we aspire to establish a platform for collaboration that brings our shared creative visions to fruition," CMC Tech, LLC stated in a press release.
But, if 50 doesn't happen, and it doesn't seem likely per our insiders, Symonette shared he'd happily settle for a collaboration with Hulu or any U.K. production companies already said to be in the rat race to release the first Diddy documentary.
Hollywood insiders spilled last week that at least five projects about the mogul's downfall are allegedly underway.
If all else fails, Symonette told RadarOnline.com that he'd be open to selling the trademark to the highest bidder. In March, Diddy's mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security agents in connection to a federal probe into the sex trafficking allegations against him.
Diddy denied the accusations of trafficking, rape, sexual assault, and other crimes after being slammed with several lawsuits from accusers, including his ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who has since dropped her legal action against him.
Cassie and some of Diddy's associates are allegedly "cooperating" with the feds as part of the probe, which his attorney called "a witch hunt" and vowed to fight.