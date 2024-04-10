Diddy Documentary: Man Cashing in on 'Diddy Do It' Trademark Hopes to Team Up With 50 Cent or Hulu for Possible Collab

As this outlet exclusively reported, Symonette's Nashville-based BioPharmaceutical consulting company CMC Tech, LLC filed to trademark "Diddy Do It" on April 4.

"This trademark is exclusively designated for use within the realm of film and video production. Our primary goal is to push the boundaries of content creation within this space, crafting captivating narratives that resonate with diverse audiences," the company shared with RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.