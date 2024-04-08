'Diddy Do It' Registered for Trademark as Hollywood's Rat Race to Complete First Documentary on Disgraced Mogul Heats Up
50 Cent just got swooped on. The rapper's favorite phrase "Diddy Do It" about Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal troubles was registered for trademark at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report — and the company behind the filing might surprise you.
As this outlet reported, Diddy is the center of a federal investigation into allegations of sex trafficking. His ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, and several others in the embattled rapper's orbit have reportedly "cooperated" with law enforcement after he was hit with at least four lawsuits claiming sexual assault, rape, and more. We should note that the suit filed by Cassie has been settled, and Diddy has denied all the accusations against him.
However, the ordeal has Hollywood in a rat race to release projects about the Bad Boy Records founder's downfall.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Nashville-based BioPharmaceutical consulting company CMC Tech, LLC filed to trademark "Diddy Do It" on April 4 for film and video production purposes. The application is live and awaiting examination and approval, per the United States Patent and Trademark Office website.
50 announced his plan to create a documentary about the allegations against Diddy in December. His production company, G-Unit Film & Television, confirmed the project and said the proceeds will "go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”
"Diddy do it," a phrase 50 has used repeatedly, will be off the table — if the application gets approved.
"No individual, entity, or organization, aside from CMC TECH LLC, is authorized to utilize or profit from the aforementioned trademark and its translations without explicit consent. Any infringement on this right will result in consequences, including a fine of $3,000 per day for 365.25 days, accounting for leap years. Furthermore, Any unauthorized use or infringement of this trademark, regardless of language, will result in legal consequences," CMC Tech, LLC's trademark application reads.
It was reported last week that at least five production companies in Hollywood and the UK were scrambling to create documentary films covering everything from the civil lawsuits against Diddy to the shocking raids on his Beverly Hills and Miami home in March.
Sources shared that producers are desperate to lock down Diddy's one-time protégé, Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day, his ex-security guards, assistants, and his former girlfriends, including Cassie, for interviews.
ABC News Studios for Hulu is said to be one of the studios with a possible Diddy documentary in the works.