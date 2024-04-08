'Diddy Do It' Registered for Trademark as Hollywood's Rat Race to Complete First Documentary on Disgraced Mogul Heats Up

As this outlet reported, Diddy is the center of a federal investigation into allegations of sex trafficking. His ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, and several others in the embattled rapper's orbit have reportedly "cooperated" with law enforcement after he was hit with at least four lawsuits claiming sexual assault, rape, and more. We should note that the suit filed by Cassie has been settled, and Diddy has denied all the accusations against him.

However, the ordeal has Hollywood in a rat race to release projects about the Bad Boy Records founder's downfall.