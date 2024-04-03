Diddy's Ex Cassie 'Cooperating' With Feds in Sex Trafficking Probe After Lawsuit Settlement
Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie has been "cooperating" with authorities investigating the hip-hop mogul months after the former couple reached a settlement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said the singer is believed to be among the witnesses that the feds have been in contact with as they build their case.
It is speculated that Cassie may have helped authorities establish probable cause to get a judge to sign off on the search warrants. Other women who sued Diddy have also been in contact with authorities, according to a new report following the raid of his Los Angeles and Miami properties.
At this point, it is unclear if Diddy's former employee, Rodney Jones, has been interviewed by the feds following his own explosive lawsuit against the record producer.
Cassie and Diddy dated for nearly a decade before going their separate ways in 2018, and she sent shockwaves by claiming the music executive subjected her to a pattern of control and abuse in a bombshell lawsuit filed in Nov. 2023 which also accused him of sex trafficking.
She alleged he forced her to have sex with multiple male prostitutes, sexually assaulted her, and plied her with drugs and alcohol.
Diddy vehemently denied the claims and they settled out of court, following which his lawyer spoke out to insist that it did not mean he was admitting to any wrongdoing.
Cassie settled for an undisclosed amount quickly, stating she "decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control."
"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," a statement shared via the singer's attorney, Douglas Wigdor, read after the raids of homes associated with Diddy.
"Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."
A rep for Diddy, however, slammed the investigation as a "witch hunt."
"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," his lawyer said after the raids. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."
"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."