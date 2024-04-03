Diddy's Ex Cassie 'Cooperating' With Feds in Sex Trafficking Probe After Lawsuit Settlement

It is speculated that Cassie may have helped authorities establish probable cause to get a judge to sign off on the search warrants. Other women who sued Diddy have also been in contact with authorities, according to a new report following the raid of his Los Angeles and Miami properties.

At this point, it is unclear if Diddy's former employee, Rodney Jones, has been interviewed by the feds following his own explosive lawsuit against the record producer.

Cassie and Diddy dated for nearly a decade before going their separate ways in 2018, and she sent shockwaves by claiming the music executive subjected her to a pattern of control and abuse in a bombshell lawsuit filed in Nov. 2023 which also accused him of sex trafficking.

She alleged he forced her to have sex with multiple male prostitutes, sexually assaulted her, and plied her with drugs and alcohol.