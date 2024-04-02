Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Diddy

Diddy Axed From Met Gala List as He Fights Sexual Assault Lawsuits and Federal Investigation: Report

diddy natania reuben surgery bullet fragments proof club new york
Source: MEGA

Sources say Diddy shouldn't expect an invite to this year's Met Gala.

By:

Apr. 2 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Hip-hop legend Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly shouldn't expect an invite to the 2024 Met Gala, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed Diddy, who's at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation, is being shunned by the fashion world as he fends off multiple sexual assault lawsuits.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy natania reuben surgery bullet fragments proof club new york
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Diddy shouldn't expect an invite to this year's Met Gala.

While the music mogul insists all of the accusations are bogus, an insider claimed the former fixture at the fashion event — who once held massive sway with his Sean John clothing line — won't receive one of the coveted invites to this year's event.

Amid Diddy's legal woes, the world of couture is now shunning the hip-hop star!

Article continues below advertisement
diddy natania reuben surgery bullet fragments proof club new york
Source: MEGA

Diddy also did not attend the 2024 Grammy Awards after being hit with several sexual assault lawsuits.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the National Enquirer, the source noted, "Now he finds himself grappling not only with the preservation of his reputation, but also with the loss of his standing within an industry that has unequivocally distanced itself from him."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy's reps for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy fighting ex nanny kim porter niece raven lawsuit wrongful termination documents evidence sanctions
Source: MEGA

Diddy's reputation has tanked as allegations continue to mount.

MORE ON:
Diddy
Article continues below advertisement

The Met Gala refusing to invite Diddy wouldn't be the first time the music mogul has been kept far away from one of Hollywood's biggest nights due to his ongoing legal issues.

As this outlet exclusively reported, Diddy's 2024 Grammy Awards invitation was being evaluated — and ultimately never sent — as the music industry legend was hit with several lawsuits from women, including ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who accused him of rape and assault.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Recording Academy was carefully mulling over Diddy, a rep told us on December 11, 2023, "We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves."

Ultimately, Diddy did not attend the award show.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs honors late ex girlfriend kim porter on her birthday
Source: MEGA

At least 18 brands cut ties with Diddy and his Empower Global organization over the lawsuits.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to invitations to prestigious events being on the chopping block, over a dozen companies dropped Diddy in the wake of his sexual assault lawsuits. At least 18 brands parted ways with Empower Global, reported Rolling Stone.

It was revealed that Diddy had allegedly sold his shares of Revolt TV last week.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.