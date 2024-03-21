Carefree Diddy Flashes Smile and One-Finger Salute as He Breaks Cover for Dinner With Son Despite Mounting Lawsuits
Diddy appeared cool, calm, and collected while stepping out in West Hollywood for the first time since several individuals filed sexual assault lawsuits against him. The 54-year-old embattled star appeared unbothered as he flashed a smile and held up his finger to signal the number one sign on Wednesday while grabbing dinner with his stepson Quincy, 32, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, Diddy — whose real name is Sean Combs — was accused of rape, abuse, and more by his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, in an explosive lawsuit last year. She also claimed he'd force her to do alleged "freak-offs" with sex workers.
While the exes settled the lawsuit in record time, Cassie's legal move opened the floodgates for other accusers. The allegations also affected his business ventures.
Diddy didn't look like he was sweating his legal mess or business woes when he stepped out with Quincy this week. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the music mogul appeared to be in great spirits when he noticed the paparazzi was nearby.
Diddy wasn't trying to hide as he went to a hotspot sushi restaurant known to be a favorite of celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and more.
He didn't get dressed up for the occasion either. The troubled rapper was photographed wearing black sweats with a hoodie and baseball cap. Diddy slipped on dark-colored sunglasses despite the sun already going down and smiled at shutterbugs before heading into the restaurant.
He also held up his finger in a number one manner as if nothing was wrong.
Diddy and Quincy left the restaurant together, with the father of seven sitting shotgun in his stepson's car. His cheery mood might be over his small legal victory against his fourth accuser.
RadarOnline.com told you first — a female who accused Diddy of gang-rapping her when she was 17 begged for her identity to remain sealed as she continues to fight her lawsuit against the rap superstar. Diddy hit back, demanding her suit get dismissed.
If Diddy gets his way and the judge tosses the lawsuit, Jane Doe's real name will be shown in future court documents.
She's not his latest accuser. Music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Diddy, claiming he was "the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs," who allegedly groomed him into "accepting a homosexual relationship.”
He alleged he had "HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity". He also accused Diddy and his son, Justin, of partying with minors, and provided photos of the alleged underage girls.
However, Diddy denied the allegations, with his lawyer claiming the women in the photos were not minors.
"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," Diddy's attorney said.