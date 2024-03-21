Carefree Diddy Flashes Smile and One-Finger Salute as He Breaks Cover for Dinner With Son Despite Mounting Lawsuits

As this outlet reported, Diddy — whose real name is Sean Combs — was accused of rape, abuse, and more by his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, in an explosive lawsuit last year. She also claimed he'd force her to do alleged "freak-offs" with sex workers.

While the exes settled the lawsuit in record time, Cassie's legal move opened the floodgates for other accusers. The allegations also affected his business ventures.