'Boss by Default': J Lo's Ex-Employee Speaks Out About Diddy's Alleged Demeaning Behavior
A former employee of Jennifer Lopez who spent time with Sean "Diddy" Combs when the stars were a couple said he treated her entire team "as if we worked for him," claiming he made the women uncomfortable.
"He felt like he was our boss by default," the ex-staffer said, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Anything he wanted, we had to go fetch it. That was more annoying than anything."
J Lo and the rap mogul were first romantically linked in 1999. They dated for two years before splitting in 2001.
"Diddy seemed to classify us all into two categories: f---able and not f---able," the former staffer told the New York Post.
"Believe it or not, it was better to be not f---able. Then he'd just be disrespectful and act like we were there to serve him, like a waitress. With the pretty girls, he'd be creepy."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to his reps and lawyer for comment.
The claims emerged after authorities searched Combs' homes in Los Angeles, California, and Miami, Florida, on Monday as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation, following which he broke his silence.
Aaron Dyer, Diddy's attorney, said in a statement, "Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences."
"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."
Dyer reiterated that his client was "never detained" during the searches "but spoke to and cooperated with authorities," also clarifying that neither he nor any of his family members have been arrested nor had their "ability to travel restricted in any way."
Four lawsuits have been filed against him in recent months with claims of assault from past incidents, starting with a now-settled complaint filed by his former girlfriend Cassie (real name: Casandra Ventura).
Just last month, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a federal lawsuit against Combs accusing the entrepreneur of sexually harassing and threatening him for more than a year. Diddy has denied wrongdoing and has vowed that his truth will come to light.
A lawyer for Cassie said after the raids, "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."