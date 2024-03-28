'This Is Not Random': Feds Claim Diddy's Alleged Victims Provided 'Detailed, Explicit Allegations' Ahead of Raids
An officer with the Department of Homeland Security said the raids of two homes associated with hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs earlier this week were "not random," revealing they responded to "concrete, detailed, explicit allegations" from his alleged victims.
"We believe that there is a disturbing history of sex trafficking," the anonymous Miami-based officer shared, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"We didn't choose his name out of a hat. We had allegations that we're following up on," the officer explained.
Diddy is not under arrest at this point in time and has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing, insisting that he will "fight for my name, my family, and for the truth."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Combs was served legal papers related to one of his accuser's sexual assault lawsuits just days before DHS agents bombarded two of his properties.
Agents raided Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday, storming his residences with a tactical team that confiscated hard drives, phones, and other evidence which they anticipate will provide "photos, emails, texts, itineraries, hopefully names," the officer told The New York Post.
"We became aware of certain allegations during the course of the civil suits against Mr. Combs," the officer shared. "You have to understand that we didn't just decide on a whim to search his homes. A federal judge had to sign off."
The DHS operative denied claims of the east and west coast raids being a "witch hunt," noting that authorities are interviewing alleged victims and witnesses who have been candid about their experiences, including three women and one man who are suing Diddy in civil court.
"They may be reluctant to speak at first, but once they start talking, they talk. They talk a lot. We are getting a lot of cooperation from a lot of people who want to see him brought to justice."
Diddy and his attorney, meanwhile, have vowed to clear his name and slammed a "gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences."
Sources said that he remains in the U.S., according to reports, after Miami-Dade police officers arrested Brendan Paul, claimed to be his alleged drug mule in a lawsuit, after cocaine and marijuana-laced candy was purportedly found in his bag.
Leading up to the raids, Combs settled a rape and abuse lawsuit filed by his longtime girlfriend Cassie in Nov. 2023, which was followed up by three additional lawsuits with bombshell claims that he has denied.