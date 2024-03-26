Diddy's Alleged Neighbor Spills About Seeing SUVs With Swimsuit-Clad Women Brought to Raided Mansion

The neighbor speculated it was an afterparty following a wild night out. He never saw Diddy, but claimed he witnessed other men and as many as eight to 10 girls outside the property.

He said parties were common in the luxurious neighborhood. "You come here in Beverly Hills on a Tuesday night, there's a party going on from 2 AM to 5 AM," he told Daily Mail. "It's not really unexpected."

On Monday, Homeland Security agents searched the European-style villa complete with a 35-seat theater, a gym, a wine room, as well as an underwater swimming tunnel that connects to a grotto, RadarOnline.com has learned.