Diddy's Alleged Neighbor Spills About Seeing SUVs With Swimsuit-Clad Women Brought to Raided Mansion
A neighbor who lives five minutes away from the raided Holmby Hills address associated with Sean "Diddy" Combs revealed he witnessed a bevy of beautiful women going to the residence prior to news of the investigation.
"I've seen black Suburbans, Uber drivers, private drivers between the times around 1 to 3 AM sometimes earlier, sometimes later … but I've seen girls get out of the car in swimsuits, swimwear and bathing suits sometimes," Ryan Mendelsohn shared with news outlets as the media congregated outside of the sprawling property with helicopters flying overhead.
The neighbor speculated it was an afterparty following a wild night out. He never saw Diddy, but claimed he witnessed other men and as many as eight to 10 girls outside the property.
He said parties were common in the luxurious neighborhood. "You come here in Beverly Hills on a Tuesday night, there's a party going on from 2 AM to 5 AM," he told Daily Mail. "It's not really unexpected."
On Monday, Homeland Security agents searched the European-style villa complete with a 35-seat theater, a gym, a wine room, as well as an underwater swimming tunnel that connects to a grotto, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," an HSI spokesman said as authorities raided another address connected to Diddy in Miami.
Diddy previously denied wrongdoing after several lawsuits were filed accusing him of sexual assault and other misconduct, claiming people are looking for a quick payday while striving to "assassinate my character, destroy my reputation, and my legacy."
"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth," he declared.
Last month, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones also came forward with disturbing allegations against Combs accusing the embattled media mogul of sexually harassing and threatening him for more than a year, having since filed an amended complaint.
The two worked together on Diddy's The Love Album: Off the Grid released in 2023.
The lawsuit seeks damages, including punitive damages to be determined at trial.