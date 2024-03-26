Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser Adds Cuba Gooding Jr. as Defendant in Bombshell Lawsuit, Claims Actor Groped Him on Yacht
A music producer taking legal action against Sean "Diddy" Combs has accused fellow star Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexually harassing and assaulting him, according to an amended complaint now listing the actor as a defendant.
The bombshell lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones includes shocking claims that Gooding allegedly groped Jones while on Combs' yacht while in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2023.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jones is accusing the hip-hop mogul of subjecting him to "constant" sexual harassment throughout the duration of time the two collaborated on The Love Album: Off the Grid. Diddy vehemently denied the claims.
It is alleged that during one incident with the Bayou Caviar actor, Gooding "began touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones' legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders."
Combs is accused of trying to "pass off" Jones to Gooding, introducing him to the Oscar-winning star before leaving the two alone in a studio onboard.
Jones "was extremely uncomfortable and proceeded to lean away from Mr. Gooding Jr.," the lawsuit accusing the film star of sexual assault and misconduct stated. "He rejected his advances and Mr. Gooding Jr. did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away."
Meanwhile, Combs "failed to step in and stop" Gooding, it was claimed.
Gooding has not been charged with any crime. RadarOnline.com has reached out to his rep for comment.
This is not the first time that Gooding has been accused of misconduct.
In a separate case, Gooding pleaded guilty in 2022 to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a nightclub based in New York back in 2018.
He completed alcohol and behavior modification counseling, and was later able to plead guilty to a lesser harassment violation, resolving the case without any time behind bars.
News of the amended complaint broke after federal agents raided Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation, police said.
A source with knowledge on the situation told NBC that four people have been interviewed in New York by federal authorities stemming from a probe involving possible sex-trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics, and firearms related to Combs.
Lil Rod's lawyers claimed Diddy's parties became popular due to his "access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal."
In addition to this lawsuit, Diddy is facing others from three women. He has denied wrongdoing.
Diddy appeared tense when he was spotted at a Miami airport in a video yesterday after his private jet was tracked to Antigua but the rap mogul wasn't on it. Sources with direct knowledge said he is not under arrest at this point, nor is he on the run.