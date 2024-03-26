Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser Adds Cuba Gooding Jr. as Defendant in Bombshell Lawsuit, Claims Actor Groped Him on Yacht

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jones is accusing the hip-hop mogul of subjecting him to "constant" sexual harassment throughout the duration of time the two collaborated on The Love Album: Off the Grid. Diddy vehemently denied the claims.

It is alleged that during one incident with the Bayou Caviar actor, Gooding "began touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones' legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders."

Combs is accused of trying to "pass off" Jones to Gooding, introducing him to the Oscar-winning star before leaving the two alone in a studio onboard.

Jones "was extremely uncomfortable and proceeded to lean away from Mr. Gooding Jr.," the lawsuit accusing the film star of sexual assault and misconduct stated. "He rejected his advances and Mr. Gooding Jr. did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away."

Meanwhile, Combs "failed to step in and stop" Gooding, it was claimed.