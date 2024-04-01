Diddy Shooting Accuser Willing to Remove Bullet Fragments from Face to 'Prove' Rapper's Alleged Involvement in 1999 Gun Incident

A woman named Natania Reuben said that she would be willing to have bullet fragments removed from her face to prove that Sean “Diddy” Combs was allegedly the one who shot her during the infamous Club New York incident back in 1999, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come after federal agents raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes last week, Reuben spoke out to insist that the disgraced music mogul allegedly shot her in the face inside Club New York more than 20 years ago.