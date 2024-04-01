Your tip
Diddy Shooting Accuser Willing to Remove Bullet Fragments from Face to 'Prove' Rapper's Alleged Involvement in 1999 Gun Incident

By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

A woman named Natania Reuben said that she would be willing to have bullet fragments removed from her face to prove that Sean “Diddy” Combs was allegedly the one who shot her during the infamous Club New York incident back in 1999, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come after federal agents raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes last week, Reuben spoke out to insist that the disgraced music mogul allegedly shot her in the face inside Club New York more than 20 years ago.

Reuben, now 53, was one of the three individuals injured during the 1999 incident. She has long claimed that Diddy was the one who shot her in the face during that fateful night and she has fought for the case to be reopened.

Reuben revealed her willingness to have the bullet fragments removed from her face for ballistics testing during an interview with Brian Entin on NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports on Friday.

She insisted that she was prepared to undergo the surgery – even if it endangered her life – to prove that Diddy was allegedly the one who pulled the trigger.

“I’m willing to have a doctor remove a part of the nine-millimeter bullet in my face so that they can use it as evidence, if need be, for this trial,” she told Entin last week. “And it may cost me my life.”

The shooting – which took place on December 27, 1999, at Club New York in New York City – reportedly unfolded amid a heated dispute between Diddy, his entourage, and Brooklyn drug dealer Matthew “Scar” Allen.

Although Shyne Barrow later admitted in court that he was the one to fire the gun that night, Reuben insisted that Barrow unfairly bore the blame for what was Diddy’s alleged actions.

Barrow was ultimately sentenced to ten years in prison after a six-week trial in 2001.

“I saw Mr. Combs pull out a black gun with his right hand,” Reuben said in testimony connected to the incident. She also described the incident as being like “a flaming hot sledgehammer had hit [her] in the face.”

“I literally watched them pull out the guns, I had a clear point of view,” she continued. “I mean, for God’s sake, I got shot in my nose. I was facing them directly.”

Reuben also told Entin that she was not surprised some people still deny her accusations against Diddy.

“I give very little credibility to what they're saying because, while everyone else is Monday morning quarterbacking, I am the survivor,” she charged on Friday. “I was physically there.”

“Who better to tell you what happened than the person who got shot smack dab in between my eyes,” Reuben added.

Also startling was Reuben’s claim that she might be met with an “untimely despise” for working to reopen the 1999 shooting case against Diddy.

“I'm a healthy woman. I live a simple, quiet, risk-averse life,” she warned. “So, if I should meet with an untimely demise, it would require, be worthy of deep investigation.”

“I understand the peril of what I'm exposing my life to,” Reuben added.

Diddy and his bodyguard were eventually acquitted on weapons charges connected to the Club New York shooting.

Jennifer Lopez, who was dating Diddy at the time of the incident and fled the scene alongside the embattled rapper shortly after the shooting, was apprehended and questioned for 14 hours but never charged in the case.

“I have nine bullet fragments,” Reuben concluded her NewsNation interview with Entin on Friday. “I'm sure I can spare one.”

