Larsa Pippen 'Seeing Where Things Go' With Ex-Boyfriend Marcus Jordan After Beach Reunion
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's on-again, off-again relationship saga continues. The exes sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted looking very friendly on the beach in Miami Wednesday — but sources close to The Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son tell RadarOnline.com that they aren't putting a label on anything yet.
While Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 33, are hanging out again, one of our insiders said they are "just seeing where things go."
The pressure-free relationship has no official titles, meaning they are not girlfriend and boyfriend — at least, not yet. As for the sleeping arrangments, RadarOnline.com can reveal that Larsa and Marcus do not live together, and Pippen's multimillion-dollar penthouse in the famous Paramount Miami World Center is still on the market for a cool $3,999,999.
As this outlet reported, the RHOM star listed her 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom unit for $4.199 million in January in preparation for taking the next steps in her relationship with Marcus.
"Marcus and Larsa are house shopping right now," a source told us. "They want to find a home that’s perfect for them as a couple," adding they planned to make Miami their "permanent home."
However, RadarOnline.com can confirm that never happened.
"They are not living together," an insider shared on Thursday after they were caught spending quality time with one another on the beach.
We broke the story — Larsa slashed the asking price of the 3,312-square-foot penthouse to its current price of $3,999,999 just days after her latest breakup with Marcus.
The Bravolebrity purchased the property heavily featured on the Housewives franchise for $3.375 million in 2022.
- Larsa Pippen Slashes Price of Miami Penthouse Days After Bitter Breakup With On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend Marcus Jordan
- Larsa Pippen's Dating History: 6 Men She's Dated From Scottie Pippen to Marcus Jordan
- Over? Larsa Pippen Deletes All Photos of BF Marcus Jordan From IG as He Hangs Out With His Father Who Doesn't Approve of Romance With 'RHOM' Star
Larsa and Marcus called it quits in March after over a year together. Sources shared that this breakup was for real and not like their brief "pause" the month before, telling TMZ there was no hope for reconciliation.
Fast-forward to one month later and the notorious back-and-forth pair seems to be at it again.
Some of Larsa's RHOM castmates expressed doubts about their initial split.
"I'm starting to feel like we’ve all been scammed and my mind is going a million [miles],” Marysol Patton told their costar Alexia Nepola in February on their Ay Por Favor podcast. “I’m feeling like this whole little scenario has been some sort of a scam. Here’s one thing that I know, because I had a PR firm and I was a publicist … I know about the press and paparazzi very well and I know where they hang out.”
Nepola agreed, claiming, “Everybody knows it’s staged. And this is why we’re even talking about it because it’s so ridiculous at this point.”
Larsa clapped back at her costars, telling Page Six there's "no truth" to their speculation. “It is unfortunate that they would criticize a very personal matter that affects me and my family," she said at the time.
Larsa officially divorced Marcus' dad's Chicago Bulls frenemy Scottie Pippen in December 2021.