Larsa Pippen 'Seeing Where Things Go' With Ex-Boyfriend Marcus Jordan After Beach Reunion

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's on-again, off-again relationship saga continues. The exes sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted looking very friendly on the beach in Miami Wednesday — but sources close to The Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son tell RadarOnline.com that they aren't putting a label on anything yet.

While Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 33, are hanging out again, one of our insiders said they are "just seeing where things go."