Larsa Pippen Slashes Price of Miami Penthouse Days After Bitter Breakup With On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend Marcus Jordan

larsa pippen slashes miami penthouse home price
Source: MEGA

Larsa is ready to move on from the pad.

By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen drastically dropped the asking price for her Miami penthouse only days after her explosive split from Marcus Jordan.

According to real estate records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 49-year-old ex-wife of Scottie Pippen slashed the price from $4,199,99 down to $3,999,999.

larsa pippen slashes price miami penthouse days after breakup marcus jordan
Source: MEGA

The couple in happier times.

As we previously reported, the reality star listed the 3,312 sq. ft. 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom unit in January. Sources told us Larsa was selling the home as she looked for one with Marcus.

"Marcus and Larsa are house shopping right now," an insider told us at the time. "They want to find a home that’s perfect for them as a couple." The source said the then-couple planned to stay in Miami.

larsa pippen slashes price miami penthouse days after breakup marcus jordan
Source: MEGA

Larsa said she realized they weren't the best fit.

On March 20, sources revealed the on-again, off-again couple were over once and for all. An insider told TMZ that the couple, who had been together for over a year, had been over for a couple of weeks. The source said the breakup was serious and unlike their "pause" the month before.

MORE ON:
Larsa Pippen
larsa pippen slashes price miami penthouse days after breakup marcus jordan
Source: BRAVO

Marcus was featured on the Bravo show.

A source told TMZ that Larsa and her 33-year-old partner had not spoken to each other in weeks. Larsa recently spoke out about the breakup during an appearance on Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' podcast. Larsa said after spending time alone after she finished shooting a new reality show — she realized they weren't the best fit.

larsa pippen slashes price miami penthouse days after breakup marcus jordan
Source: MEGA

Larsa spoke out about the split on Amy Robach's podcast.

"You know, I feel like I just finished. I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else. I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone," Pippen said. "And I think when you’re alone, you kind of really miss the person or you realize maybe you aren’t my guy, and that made me realize, I don’t think he’s my guy."

"I just think we are on a different journey and I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing. I want him to be happy, he’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me," she added.

