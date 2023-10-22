'Ignore This Crazy Lady': House Rep. Ilhan Omar Mocks Fox News Reporter, Refuses to Answer Questions About Israel-Hamas War
Democratic House Rep. Ilhan Omar recently mocked a Fox News reporter and refused to answer questions about the escalating war between Israel and Hamas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising confrontation took place on Friday – nearly two weeks after the Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, October 7.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas on October 8, and the two sides have been fighting in Gaza ever since.
Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn confronted House Rep. Omar about the escalating conflict in a Capitol Hill elevator on Friday.
“Congresswoman, you have called for a cease-fire — are you okay with Hamas terrorists continuing to exist?” Vaughn pressed as Omar entered the elevator.
“Do you think that Israel should just lay down their arms and not try to get the hostages out of Gaza?” the Fox News reporter pressed further. “How can Israel have a cease-fire with terrorists whose entire mission is to wipe out their existence?”
Omar refused to answer Vaughn’s questions and mostly remained silent – until Vaughn attempted to stop the elevator doors from closing.
“Ignore this crazy lady,” Omar told a nearby staffer. “Don’t worry about her.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hamas attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 in a terrorist strike that left more than 1,400 civilians dead and at least 200 more civilians held hostage.
Omar – as well as fellow House Squad members Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib – came under fire for “glorifying” the initial Hamas attack and for calling on Israel to stand down amid the escalating war.
Israeli forces are currently preparing a ground invasion into Gaza to hunt down Hamas and to rescue the hundreds of civilians still being held hostage.
"How do you look at one atrocity and say, 'This is wrong,' but you watch as bodies pile up as neighborhoods are leveled?” Omar charged during a press conference held on Friday. “Israel has dropped more bombs in the last 10 days than we dropped in a whole year in Afghanistan.”
“Where is your humanity? Where is your outrage? Where is your care for people?" she continued. "You can harass me, you can threaten me, you can follow me around, but I am never going to stop.”
“Palestinians deserve freedom, and we need to free Palestine, and I am never going to stop saying that there is no way that we should allow sending more bombardments to kill Palestinians.”
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden pledged support for Israel during an Oval Office address he made on Thursday.
"American leadership is what holds the world together," Biden said one day after meeting with the Israeli prime minister in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. "American alliances are what keep us, America, safe. American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with."
"To put all that at risk if we turn our backs on Israel, it's just not worth it," he added.